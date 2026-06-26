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Asian shares fall as Apple's price hikes dents tech optimism - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian shares fall as Apple's price hikes dents tech optimism

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Stocks slip as Apple price hikes fan tech jitters, oil slides

Global Market Reactions to Tech and Oil Developments

By Iain Withers and Stella Qiu

Stock Market Movements and Tech Sector Impact

LONDON/SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - Global stocks slipped on Friday after Apple price hikes fuelled wider concerns over the inflationary impact of spending by tech giants, while oil prices dropped towards their lowest in four months despite difficulties reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Apple's Price Hikes and Market Sentiment

Apple said Thursday it could no longer shield customers from soaring memory and storage chip costs, and while its shares were steadier in premarket trading on Friday, that came after Thursday's 6% fall. A media report that OpenAI was considering delaying its IPO until next year also dampened the stock market mood.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Influences

Oil futures fell more than 3% and were heading for steep weekly losses as more stranded tankers exited the Strait of Hormuz, even though a cargo vessel was hit near Oman on Thursday. Saudi Aramco resumed loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after a near four-month halt, in a further likely boost to supply. [O/R]

Regional Stock Performance

European stocks were down nearly 1%, with a near 2% fall in tech while Wall Street futures pointed to falls of 0.5% to 1.1%.

Steep declines in Asia were led by tech stocks, with MSCI's index of Asian stocks outside Japan down 3%. South Korea's KOSPI was down as much as 9% at one point, triggering a circuit breaker.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

"There's a bit of concern in the market about the spenders, the hyperscalers... and what's going to happen to the return on invested capital from all this expenditure," said Nutshell Asset Management CIO Mark Ellis, adding that while the short-term impact was inflationary, he believed prices should come down in the long run due to improved efficiencies.

Apple's price increases tempered investor enthusiasm about a blowout earnings report from chipmaker Micron this week. 

Analysts also said month-end and quarter-end rebalancing flows might have contributed to choppy prices in big tech stocks, which have outperformed for much of the second quarter. 

Currency and Bond Market Updates

Yen Weakness and Dollar Movements

YEN WEAK

The yen teetered near its weakest level against the dollar in 40 years at 161.62, beyond the 160 level that many see as a line in the sand for Japanese authorities. 

It found little relief even as a U.S. inflation reading met forecasts and traders trimmed bets for a Federal Reserve rate hike in September. 

U.S. Economic Data and Dollar Index

Separate data also showed the U.S. economy grew faster than previously estimated in the first quarter thanks to a downward revision to imports, but consumer spending almost stalled, casting doubt on growth momentum in the second quarter. 

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of six major peers, slipped 0.3% to 101.2, but remained not far from its strongest level since May 2025.

Treasury Yields and Precious Metals

Treasury yields dropped on Friday, with 2-year yields down 3 basis points to 4.09% to mark a fourth day of declines, while 10-year yields were last down 1 bp at 4.38%. 

In precious metals, gold was last up 0.5% on the day to $4,046.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Kevin Buckland, David Dolan and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple raised prices on MacBooks and iPads (e.g. MacBook Neo up from $599 to $699), citing soaring memory/storage chip costs amid AI‑data‑center boom (apnews.com).
  • Micron’s blow‑out earnings underscore chipmakers’ gains even as Apple warns such inflation may seep into the broader economy (apnews.com).
  • Yen remains weak near 40‑year lows (~¥161.82/$1), propped up only by the prospect of Japanese FX intervention (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares fall from record highs?
Asian shares declined due to Apple’s price hikes, which dampened enthusiasm for tech stocks despite booming demand for chips.
How did Apple’s price hikes affect the tech sector?
Apple’s increases for iPad and MacBook prices, due to higher chip costs, led to a 6.1% drop in its stock, impacting market optimism.
What happened to the yen in currency markets?
The yen neared a 40-year low against the dollar, only supported by the potential for Japanese intervention in currency markets.
Which Asian markets were most affected by the tech sell-off?
Japan’s Nikkei, South Korea’s KOSPI, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index all posted substantial weekly and monthly declines.
How did oil and gold prices react to the market developments?
Brent crude futures dipped while gold and silver prices fell sharply during the same period.

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