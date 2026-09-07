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Novartis shares down as failed cholesterol drug study increases pipeline pressure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novartis shares down as failed cholesterol drug study increases pipeline pressure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Novartis Shares Fall After Cholesterol Drug Misses Key Trial Benchmark

Novartis Faces Setback in Cholesterol Drug Development

Market Reaction to Trial Results

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Novartis fell 3.3% on Monday morning after its cholesterol drug failed in a closely watched study, casting fresh doubt on the therapeutic approach and raising the stakes for the Swiss drugmaker's upcoming data for a gene therapy.

Details of the Pelacarsen Study

Study Outcome and Implications

Late on Friday, Novartis said its drug pelacarsen did not cut heart attack and stroke risk in a large, late-stage study of patients with high Lp(a), an inherited, cholesterol-related risk factor with no approved targeted treatments.

Impact on Industry and Competitors

The failure raises the bar for rival Lp(a)-lowering drugs from Amgen and Eli Lilly, both running late-stage trials. It also increases the pressure on data from an experimental muscular dystrophy drug del-desiran, which Novartis spent $12 billion to acquire last year.

Financial Projections and Analyst Expectations

Analysts had modeled peak annual sales between $3 billion and $6 billion for pelacarsen.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Pelacarsen missed its primary endpoint in the Phase III Lp(a)HORIZON trial—no significant reduction in major cardiovascular events despite lowering Lp(a) levels in ~8,300 patients with existing CVD on optimal standard care (novartis.com).
  • The setback intensifies scrutiny on competing Lp(a)-lowering programs from Amgen and Eli Lilly, while raising the stakes for Novartis’s del-desiran gene therapy in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) (novartis.com).
  • Del-desiran, acquired via the $12B Avidity deal, is in the pivotal Phase III HARBOR trial with a readout expected in H2 2026; prior Phase I/II and MARINA data showed promising muscle delivery, mRNA reduction, and functional improvements (ml-eu.globenewswire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Novartis shares fall?
Novartis shares fell 3.3% after its cholesterol drug pelacarsen failed to reduce heart attack and stroke risk in a major study.
What is pelacarsen and what was the study outcome?
Pelacarsen is a cholesterol drug targeting high Lp(a). The late-stage study showed it did not cut heart attack and stroke risk.
How does the failed study impact Novartis's drug pipeline?
The failed study increases pressure on Novartis’s upcoming results, especially for the muscular dystrophy drug del-desiran.
Which rival companies have similar drugs in development?
Amgen and Eli Lilly are both developing rival Lp(a)-lowering drugs currently in late-stage trials.
What were the sales expectations for pelacarsen?
Analysts projected peak annual sales between $3 billion and $6 billion for pelacarsen before the study failure.

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