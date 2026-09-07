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UK house prices fall for first time since November 2023, Lloyds data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK house prices fall for first time since November 2023, Lloyds data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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UK House Prices Record First Annual Drop Since 2023, Lloyds Data Reveals

British Housing Market Sees Annual Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty

By David Milliken

Lloyds Data Highlights First Annual Fall Since 2023

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British house prices recorded their first annual fall in nearly three years in August as some buyers have held back on purchases due to higher borrowing costs following the U.S.-Iran war, monthly figures measured by Lloyds showed on Monday.

Lloyds house price data – previously released under its Halifax brand – showed a 0.4% annual drop in August, the first such decline since November 2023, compared with economists' median expectation in a Reuters poll for a 0.2% rise.

In August, prices fell 0.2% versus expectations for a 0.1% rise, while July's initial reading of 0.1% growth was revised down to show a 0.1% fall.

Expert Commentary on Market Trends

"The housing market has faced a more difficult backdrop in recent months, with the impact of global events on inflation and borrowing costs creating greater economic uncertainty," said Andrew Asaam, mortgages director at Lloyds.

"What we're not seeing is a rush of homeowners cutting prices. But more are choosing to sit tight, with sellers reluctant to accept offers they feel are too low while some buyers are waiting to see how conditions develop," he added.

Comparison with Nationwide Data

By contrast, figures last week from rival mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society showed 1.6% annual growth in house prices in August and a 0.2% rise on the month.

Forecasts and Future Outlook

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief economist at Capital Economics, said she expected further weakness in house prices ahead as a recent rise in market interest rates suggested typical interest rates on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage would rise to nearly 5% this month from 4.8% in July.

"Our forecast is that house prices will do little more than flatline over the remaining four months of this year, leaving prices about 1.5% higher in Q4 2026 than a year ago," she said.

Official Data from the Office for National Statistics

The most recent official data on house prices, from the Office for National Statistics, showed that prices had risen 2.0% in the 12 months to June, down from 3.0% growth in the year to May.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young and Elizabeth Piper)

Key Takeaways

  • Lloyds recorded a 0.4% annual decline in house prices in August 2026, the first since November 2023, with a 0.2% monthly fall and a downward revision for July’s growth figures (from +0.1% to −0.1%) (moneyweek.com)
  • Nationwide’s data showed house prices rose 1.6% year‑on‑year and 0.2% month‑on‑month in August—highlighting a divergence between major indices amid varied market readings (nationwide.co.uk)
  • Market pressures—such as elevated mortgage rates, geopolitical uncertainty from the Middle East conflict, and caution among buyers and sellers—are weighing on the UK housing market, with forecasts signaling muted or flat price performance into Q4 2026 (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK house prices fall in August 2024?
UK house prices fell due to higher borrowing costs and economic uncertainty following global events, leading many buyers to hold back on purchases.
How much did UK house prices decline according to Lloyds data?
Lloyds reported a 0.4% annual fall in UK house prices in August 2024, the first annual decline since November 2023.
How do Lloyds' house price figures compare to Nationwide's report?
Lloyds saw a 0.4% annual drop, while Nationwide reported a 1.6% annual increase in UK house prices for August 2024.
What are experts expecting for UK house prices in the coming months?
Economists expect further weakness or flatlining in house prices, with modest growth projected into 2026.
What impact have rising mortgage rates had on the UK housing market?
Rising mortgage rates have increased borrowing costs, causing some buyers to delay purchasing property and some sellers to withhold from accepting lower offers.

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