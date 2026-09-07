Standard Life Beats Expectations with Strong H1 Profit and Pension Risk Transfers

Standard Life's First Half Performance and Market Trends

Better-than-Expected Profit Driven by New Business Growth

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British insurer Standard Life posted better-than-expected profit for the first half on Monday, benefiting from new business growth and steady demand for its pension risk transfer offerings.

Growing Market for Pension Risk Transfers

Defined-Benefit Pension Schemes Fuel Demand

The UK retirement and insurance sector has benefited from strong demand for pension risk transfer transactions as defined-benefit pension schemes seek to offload liabilities to insurers, creating a growing market for long-term retirement products.

Company Guidance and Financial Highlights

Earnings Guidance Maintained

The firm, formerly Phoenix Group, retained its earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

Adjusted Operating Profit Surpasses Estimates

First Half Financial Results

Britain's largest pension firm reported adjusted operating profit before tax of £563 million ($760.73 million) for the first half ended June 30, ahead of company-compiled estimates of £541 million.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7401 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)