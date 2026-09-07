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Finance

UK's Standard Life first-half profit beats on strong pension-risk transfers market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Pensions Markets

Standard Life Beats Expectations with Strong H1 Profit and Pension Risk Transfers

Standard Life's First Half Performance and Market Trends

Better-than-Expected Profit Driven by New Business Growth

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British insurer Standard Life posted better-than-expected profit for the first half on Monday, benefiting from new business growth and steady demand for its pension risk transfer offerings.  

Growing Market for Pension Risk Transfers

Defined-Benefit Pension Schemes Fuel Demand

The UK retirement and insurance sector has benefited from strong demand for pension risk transfer transactions as defined-benefit pension schemes seek to offload liabilities to insurers, creating a growing market for long-term retirement products.

Company Guidance and Financial Highlights

Earnings Guidance Maintained

The firm, formerly Phoenix Group, retained its earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

Adjusted Operating Profit Surpasses Estimates

First Half Financial Results

Britain's largest pension firm reported adjusted operating profit before tax of £563 million ($760.73 million) for the first half ended June 30, ahead of company-compiled estimates of £541 million.    

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7401 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted operating profit of £563m for H1 2026 topped the consensus estimate of £541m, driven by strong pension‑risk transfer volumes and new business growth. (standardlifeplc.com)
  • The firm launched a major PRT partnership in August 2026, securing up to £2bn in capital from a consortium including CVC, Prudential Financial, Goldman Sachs and MS&AD to support large-scale de‑risking deals. (tradingview.com)
  • Standard Life reaffirmed its 2026 earnings targets and continues to benefit from favorable industry trends as defined‑benefit schemes increasingly turn to insurers for risk transfer solutions. (investegate.info)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Standard Life's first-half profit increase?
New business growth and strong demand for pension risk transfer offerings were the key drivers of Standard Life's profit rise.
How much was Standard Life's adjusted operating profit for H1?
Standard Life reported an adjusted operating profit before tax of £563 million for the first half ended June 30.
What is a pension risk transfer?
A pension risk transfer involves pension schemes transferring their liabilities to insurers, reducing risk for the scheme.
Did Standard Life change its earnings guidance for the fiscal year?
No, Standard Life retained its existing earnings guidance for the fiscal year.
What is the relevance of pension risk transfers in the UK market?
The UK pension risk transfer market is growing as defined-benefit schemes seek to offload liabilities, boosting demand for insurer services.

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