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German industrial output falls unexpectedly in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German industrial output falls unexpectedly in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Germany's Industrial Output Drops Unexpectedly in July Led by Auto Sector

Unexpected Decline in German Industrial Production

By Maria Martinez

July Production Figures and Analyst Expectations

Sept 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell unexpectedly in July, due to a sharp decline in production in the automotive sector.

Industrial production fell by 1.1% compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1% rise.

Automotive Sector's Impact

The decline recorded in July was mainly due to a 9.2% decrease in production in the automotive industry, driven by what the German Automotive Association VDA said was a multi-week production shutdown, the statistics office said.

Broader Industrial Trends

The less volatile three-month on three-month comparison showed that industrial production was 0.4% higher in the period from May to July than in the previous three months.

Compared with July 2025, production was 1.6% lower in July after adjustment for calendar effects.

Revised Data and Orders

After revision of the provisional data, production in June remained at the level of the previous month, instead of rising by 0.2%.

Industrial orders rose by 2.5% in July from the previous month on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the national statistics office said on Friday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Maria Martinez en BerlinEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Industrial production in Germany fell by 1.1% in July month‑on‑month, against expectations of a 0.1% gain, largely due to a 9.2% slump in automotive sector output amid a production shutdown for EV retooling. (vda.de)
  • On a less volatile three‑month basis (May–July vs. prior quarter), industrial output was modestly up 0.4%, indicating some stabilization. Year‑on‑year, output in July was 1.6% lower after calendar adjustment. (destatis.de)
  • Despite the dip in production, industrial orders rose 2.5% in July (seasonally and calendar adjusted), buoyed by strong large‑scale orders in transport equipment; however, automotive orders fell 12.5%. (destatis.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did German industrial production fall in July?
German industrial production fell in July mainly due to a sharp 9.2% decrease in the automotive sector, driven by a multi-week production shutdown.
How much did industrial output decline compared to the previous month?
Industrial output declined by 1.1% in July compared to the previous month.
What was the expectation for industrial production in July?
Analysts had forecasted a 0.1% rise in German industrial production for July.
How did industrial orders perform in July?
Industrial orders rose by 2.5% in July from the previous month on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis.
Was there any revision in industrial production data for June?
Yes, after revision, production in June remained at the level of the previous month, rather than rising by 0.2%.

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