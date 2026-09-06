Waterland to Outbid Epiris for Gamma Communications in UK Telecom Deal

Overview of the Waterland and Epiris Bidding War

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dutch private equity firm Waterland plans to make an offer for British telecommunications company Gamma Communications that exceeds the £1.08 billion ($1.38 billion) bid from Epiris, a British private equity firm, the Sunday Times reported.

Key Details of the Proposed Deal

Here are more details:

Accepted Offer from Epiris

• Gamma last week agreed to a 1,120 pence per share offer from Epiris.

Waterland’s Strategy and Divestment Plan

• After a takeover is completed, Waterland would sell two Gamma divisions to UK telecom service company Giacom, the Sunday Times reported. The divisions cater to small- and medium-size enterprises and accounted for nearly 30% of Gamma's revenue last year.

Gamma’s Perspective on Competing Offers

• Gamma has perceived the Epiris offer as more straightforward and having lower execution risk than the Waterland deal, the report said.

Timeline of Waterland’s Interest

• Waterland was in August in early talks over a potential takeover of Gamma.

Responses from Involved Parties

• Waterland, Gamma and Epiris did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7403 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sathvi G Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)