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Britain's Gamma to get higher bid from Dutch private equity firm, Sunday Times says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's Gamma to get higher bid from Dutch private equity firm, Sunday Times says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

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Waterland to Outbid Epiris for Gamma Communications in UK Telecom Deal

Overview of the Waterland and Epiris Bidding War

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dutch private equity firm Waterland plans to make an offer for British telecommunications company Gamma Communications that exceeds the £1.08 billion ($1.38 billion) bid from Epiris, a British private equity firm, the Sunday Times reported. 

Key Details of the Proposed Deal

Here are more details:

Accepted Offer from Epiris

• Gamma last week agreed to a 1,120 pence per share offer from Epiris.

Waterland’s Strategy and Divestment Plan

• After a takeover is completed, Waterland would sell two Gamma divisions to UK telecom service company Giacom, the Sunday Times reported. The divisions cater to small- and medium-size enterprises and accounted for nearly 30% of Gamma's revenue last year.

Gamma’s Perspective on Competing Offers

• Gamma has perceived the Epiris offer as more straightforward and having lower execution risk than the Waterland deal, the report said.

Timeline of Waterland’s Interest

• Waterland was in August in early talks over a potential takeover of Gamma.

Responses from Involved Parties

• Waterland, Gamma and Epiris did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7403 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sathvi G Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Waterland is preparing a rival bid topping Epiris’s 1,120 pence‑per‑share offer (~£1.08 billion) (news.sky.com)
  • Post‑deal, Waterland would offload Gamma’s SME‑focused divisions—about 30% of revenue—to Giacom (news.sky.com)
  • Gamma views the Epiris offer as cleaner and less execution‑risky than Waterland’s competing proposal (news.sky.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is making a higher bid for Gamma Communications?
Dutch private equity firm Waterland is planning to make a higher offer for Gamma Communications than the current bid from Epiris.
What was the value of the Epiris offer for Gamma Communications?
Epiris made a £1.08 billion ($1.38 billion) bid, equal to 1,120 pence per share.
What does Waterland plan to do after acquiring Gamma?
If successful, Waterland would sell two of Gamma's divisions to UK telecom service company Giacom.
Why does Gamma consider the Epiris bid more attractive?
The Epiris bid is seen as more straightforward and carries lower execution risk compared to Waterland's potential deal.
What percentage of Gamma's revenue do the two divisions account for?
The two divisions Waterland plans to sell to Giacom accounted for nearly 30% of Gamma's revenue last year.

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