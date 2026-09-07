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UK business group urges smaller state pension increases ahead of budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK business group urges smaller state pension increases ahead of budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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BCC Calls for State Pension Changes to Fund Youth Jobs Before UK Budget

British Chambers of Commerce Urges Pension Reform and Youth Employment Funding

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The British Chambers of Commerce has urged finance minister John Healey to replace Britain's pension so-called "triple lock" with inflation-linked increases ahead of his first budget, saying the savings could help boost youth employment and growth.

Understanding the State Pension Triple Lock

• The triple lock guarantees that the state pension rises each year by whichever is highest among inflation, wage growth or 2.5%.

Proposed Changes to Pension Increases

• The British Chambers of Commerce said in a submission to the government published on Sunday that replacing it with annual increases linked to consumer price inflation could free up about £3.3 billion ($4.5 billion) over two years.

Redirecting Savings to Support Youth Employment

• The business lobby group said the savings should be used to cover some of the cost of extending a zero rate of employer National Insurance contributions to workers aged 21 to 24.

Additional Recommendations from the BCC

• The BCC also called for lower business energy costs, business rates relief and additional export support, saying weak confidence and rising costs were holding back investment.

Timing and Context of the Recommendations

• The group's recommendations come ahead of Healey's first budget next month, and his first major speech as finance minister on Monday.

($1 = 0.7393 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • BCC proposes replacing the state pension triple lock with inflation‑linked increases, potentially saving £3.3 billion over two years (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Savings could fund an extension of zero employer National Insurance contributions for workers aged 21–24 to boost youth employment (finance.yahoo.com)
  • BCC also asks for lower business energy costs, business rates relief, and increased export support to counter low business confidence and rising operational costs (britishchambers.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK's pension triple lock?
The triple lock guarantees that the UK state pension rises each year by whichever is highest: inflation, wage growth, or 2.5%.
What change to the state pension does the BCC propose?
The British Chambers of Commerce proposes linking state pension increases to consumer price inflation instead of the triple lock.
How much could the government save by changing the pension increase method?
The BCC estimates about £3.3 billion could be saved over two years by linking pension increases to inflation.
What does the BCC suggest doing with the potential savings?
The BCC suggests using the savings to extend zero-rate employer National Insurance contributions for workers aged 21 to 24.
What other recommendations did the BCC make?
The BCC also called for lower business energy costs, business rates relief, and more export support to boost investment.

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