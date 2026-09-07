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Sweden election race tightens as Liberals make parliament threshold, poll shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden election race tightens as Liberals make parliament threshold, poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Sweden Election Race Tightens with Liberals Crossing Parliament Threshold

Latest Polls Indicate Narrowing Gap Ahead of Sweden's General Election

STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's ruling right-wing bloc has closed in further on the centre-left opposition ahead of Sunday's general election, according to a fresh opinion poll by Novus that shows the Liberals party making parliament's 4% threshold for the first time in years.

Shifting Poll Numbers and Party Performance

While earlier polls have pointed to near-certain victory for the opposition headed by Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson, the latest surveys show that the government of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, in office since 2022, may still win.

Novus Poll Results

The Novus poll, published on Monday by commercial broadcaster TV4, indicated 50.3% backing for the four centre-left parties while the three-party government and its support party, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, stood at 47.9%.

Comparison to Previous Polls

The gap between the blocs was 0.2 percentage points smaller than in Novus' previous poll.

Liberals Surpass Parliamentary Threshold

Junior coalition party the Liberals rose to 4.3% from 3.3%, clearing the threshold needed to win seats and easing fears the party could lose its 16 seats and the coalition its majority.

Historical Context and Recent Trends

Three weeks ago the centre-left held a lead of 10 percentage points in a poll by a different agency, which political scientists at the time said was a near-insurmountable gap to bridge before election day.

Polling Methodology

Novus polled 2,888 voters between September 1 and September 5.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • Centre‑left retains a lead but the right‑wing bloc is closing fast with a mere ~2.4‑point deficit, down from a double‑digit gap.
  • The Liberals, previously polling under threshold, now stand at 4.3%—enough to secure Riksdag seats and ease coalition fragility.
  • Recent polls, including from Demoskop and SCB, had the Liberals below 4%, underlining volatility and the high stakes of this shift.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much support did the Liberals gain in the poll?
The Liberals rose to 4.3% from 3.3%, clearing the threshold needed to win seats in parliament.
What is the significance of the parliament's 4% threshold?
Parties must secure at least 4% of votes to gain seats; the Liberals crossing it secures their 16 seats and supports the coalition's majority.
How many voters were surveyed in the Novus poll?
Novus surveyed 2,888 voters between September 1 and September 5.

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