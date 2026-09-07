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Oil extends gains after US and Iran strike ships - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil extends gains after US and Iran strike ships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Middle East

Oil Prices Rise as US and Iran Vessel Strikes Threaten Middle East Supply

Escalating Tensions Impact Global Oil Markets

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended gains on Monday as tit-for-tat strikes between the U.S. and Iran on vessels sailing in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas heightened concerns of a prolonged supply disruption from the Middle East.

Oil Price Movements and Market Reaction

Brent crude futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.54%, to $96.80 a barrel by 2354 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.14 a barrel, up 66 cents, or 0.72%.

Brent rose 7.8% last week while WTI gained nearly 10% after the U.S. and Iran resumed attacks and caused a reduction in oil flows through the Hormuz strait where a fifth of the world's oil supply used to transit.

Details of US and Iranian Strikes

U.S. forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, U.S. Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's key oil export hub.

The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Saturday it targeted three oil tankers that were travelling through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz as well as three additional U.S. vessels in other areas.

Escalation in Maritime Conflict

The Saturday attacks represented a "major escalation in the maritime conflict", maritime intelligence firm Marisks said.

"Commercial tankers are now being deliberately used as instruments of reciprocal economic pressure, substantially weakening the previous distinction between military confrontation and commercial shipping," it added.

Impact on Shipping and Supply

An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz per day over the past 10 days, the lowest since May, data from analytics firm Kpler showed on Monday.

A restricted zone will be announced outside the Strait of Hormuz in coming days, Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday, according to state media.

OPEC+ Output Policy and Future Outlook

OPEC+ kept ​its oil output policy unchanged for October at a meeting on Sunday, the producer group said in a statement, as it needs to agree new quotas before deciding its next output steps.

Analyst Projections for Middle East Oil Supply

A prolonged standoff, punctuated by calibrated military action by the U.S. and Iran, appeared to be the most likely scenario and was likely to delay the path to full recovery of Middle East supply, ANZ analysts said in a note.

"We then expect exports to remain constrained through the rest of 2026, before a gradual reopening late in Q4 2026," they said, adding that a return to pre-war throughput is not expected until late first quarter or early second quarter of 2027.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude up 0.54% to $96.80/bbl and WTI up 0.72% to $92.14/bbl as maritime attacks fuel supply risk fears.
  • Ship traffic through the Strait remains minimal—just a handful of commodity vessels daily—reflecting ongoing supply strain.
  • Extended supply disruptions likely persist through late 2026; analysts expect gradual recovery of flows only in late Q4 or early 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices increase on Monday?
Oil prices rose due to US and Iran strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking concerns about prolonged disruptions to Middle East oil supply.
How much did Brent crude and WTI crude rise?
Brent crude climbed 52 cents to $96.80 a barrel and WTI crude gained 66 cents to $92.14 a barrel.
What impact did the US and Iran attacks have on oil flow?
The attacks led to a reduction in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world's oil supply used to transit.
What was decided by OPEC+ regarding oil output?
OPEC+ kept its oil output policy unchanged for October, awaiting agreement on new quotas for future decisions.
How long is Middle East oil supply expected to remain constrained?
Exports are expected to stay constrained through 2026, with a gradual reopening in late Q4 2026 and full recovery not expected until early 2027.

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