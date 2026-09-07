GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Finance

UK's IQE posts half-year profit on AI infrastructure demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

IQE Reports Turnaround Half-Year Profit Amid AI and Data Centre Demand Surge

IQE Plc Achieves Profitability Driven by AI and Data Centre Demand

Strong Half-Year Performance

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British chip components maker IQE Plc posted a half-yearly core profit on Monday, compared to a year-ago loss, helped by strong demand from AI infrastructure and data centre and defence customers.

Market Recovery and AI Boom

After a slowdown in the electronics market and disruption linked to U.S. tariffs, Wales-based IQE is benefiting from a boom in AI usage and the subsequent demand for equipment used in data centre construction.

Financial Results

The company reported adjusted core profit of £6 million ($8.11 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with a loss of £0.4 million in the prior-year period.

Outlook and Strategic Plans

Continued Momentum and Forecast

IQE said positive momentum has continued into the second half after first-half performance exceeded management expectations. It reiterated its full-year forecast.

Market Listing Ambitions

IQE, which is currently listed on London's Alternative Investment Market, said it intends to seek admission of its shares on the Main Market, targeting completion in the first half of 2027.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = £0.7400)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 2026 adjusted core profit of £6 million (versus a £0.4 million loss a year earlier) driven by AI, data‑centre and defence demand.
  • First‑half revenue exceeded expectations, likely surpassing £64 million, prompting a full‑year revenue growth forecast raise to over 30 %.
  • IQE remains debt‑free with strong cash reserves (~£41.6 million), and plans to migrate listing from AIM to London’s Main Market by first half of 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What contributed to IQE's half-year profit?
Strong demand from AI infrastructure, data centre, and defence customers contributed to IQE's half-year profit.
How did IQE's financial performance compare to last year?
IQE reported an adjusted core profit of £6 million for six months ending June 30, versus a £0.4 million loss a year ago.
What impacted the electronics market before IQE's recovery?
The electronics market faced a slowdown and disruption linked to U.S. tariffs before IQE's recovery.
Is IQE planning any changes to its market listing?
Yes, IQE plans to seek admission to the Main Market, targeting completion in the first half of 2027.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil extends gains after US and Iran exchange attacks on ships

Oil extends gains after US and Iran exchange attacks on ships

Image for UK house prices fall for first time since November 2023, Lloyds data shows

UK house prices fall for first time since November 2023, Lloyds data shows

Image for France worried by victory of far-right's AfD in German state election

France worried by victory of far-right's AfD in German state election

Image for Britain's Gamma to get higher bid from Dutch private equity firm Waterland, Sunday Times says

Britain's Gamma to get higher bid from Dutch private equity firm Waterland, Sunday Times says

Image for Dollar barely gets lift from boost in Fed hike expectations

Dollar barely gets lift from boost in Fed hike expectations

Image for German industrial output falls unexpectedly in July

German industrial output falls unexpectedly in July

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Standard Life first-half profit beats on strong pension-risk transfers market
UK's Standard Life first-half profit beats on strong pension-risk transfers market
Image for From dance floor to war: China readies humanoid robots for combat
From dance floor to war: China readies humanoid robots for combat
Image for Asia tech shares rally, others hesitate as oil climbs
Asia tech shares rally, others hesitate as oil climbs
Image for Deutsche Bank expects ECB to extend rate hikes through December
Deutsche Bank expects ECB to extend rate hikes through December
Image for Explainer-Options for UK finance minister Healey to tax wealth in October's budget
Explainer-Options for UK finance minister Healey to tax wealth in October's budget
Image for UK's finance minister Healey walks fiscal tightrope before first budget
UK's finance minister Healey walks fiscal tightrope before first budget
Image for Fear and compromise: How Volkswagen struck a deal over historic job cuts
Fear and compromise: How Volkswagen struck a deal over historic job cuts
Image for Morning Bid: Diesel the real spoiler for US inflation doves
Morning Bid: Diesel the real spoiler for US inflation doves
Image for Another rate hike, just for insurance: Five questions for the ECB
Another rate hike, just for insurance: Five questions for the ECB
Image for Australia's right-wing One Nation party proposes pension shake-up to boost take-home pay
Australia's right-wing One Nation party proposes pension shake-up to boost take-home pay
Image for Analysis-Ship fuel shortage looms as refiners strained by war favour other products
Analysis-Ship fuel shortage looms as refiners strained by war favour other products
Image for UK recruiters see first rise in permanent role hiring since 2022
UK recruiters see first rise in permanent role hiring since 2022
View All Finance Posts