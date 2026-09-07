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Asia shares bounce, others cautious as oil rises - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asia shares bounce, others cautious as oil rises

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Asian Shares Rebound While Oil Prices Rise and Global Markets Remain Cautious

Market Movements and Economic Outlook

By Wayne Cole

Asian and Global Market Reactions

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Asian shares rallied on Monday as the robust U.S. jobs report was seen as positive for global growth even as it narrowed the odds on a rise in interest rates, while oil edged higher after the U.S. and Iran attacked ships in the Gulf.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Prices

Tehran said it will announce a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz in coming days, after U.S. forces hit three Iranian tankers and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. Navy ships.

As a result, Brent added 0.2% to reach $96.45 a barrel, having climbed almost 10% last week, while U.S. crude rose 0.4% to $91.85 a barrel.

Inflation and Central Bank Responses

That inflationary impulse raises the stakes for a key reading of U.S. consumer prices this week, and is a major reason the European Central Bank is seen as certain to lift rates to 2.75% on Thursday. Futures also imply a 75% chance of another hike to 3.0% by December.

The risk of hawkish guidance from the ECB after the rate hike kept European stocks on edge on Monday. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures eased 0.1%, while FTSE futures were flat.

On Wall Street, a U.S. holiday kept turnover light with both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures a fraction lower.

Key Economic Data and Regional Performance

A key focus this week is the U.S. August CPI report on Friday where median forecasts are for a rise of 0.2% in the core, with a risk of 0.3%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rebounded 2.0%, after losing a similar amount last week, while South Korea rallied 3.0%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.9%.

Rising bond yields remain a drag for equity valuations, with Treasury 10-year yields near their highest since late 2023 at 4.7840%. A high CPI reading would likely see yields edge closer to the psychological 5.0% barrier.

For the Federal Reserve, last week's upbeat payrolls report has left markets pricing a 58% chance of a hike when it meets on September 16, and 70% for a move in October.

Central Bank 'On the Move'

Bruce Kasman, global head of economics at JPMorgan, is looking for core CPI to rise 0.21% which he thinks would be low enough to keep the Fed on hold, if only for now.

Likewise, markets are pricing a 75% chance the Bank of Japan will raise rates a quarter point at its meeting on September 18, with a 60% probability of another move by December.

"Central bank patience through the energy shock has been supportive of asset prices and the credit cycle," said Kasman. "However, central banks are now on the move."

"We forecast two more hikes from the ECB and BoJ before year-end," he added. "There is also a strong case for the Fed to move earlier and more aggressively than our baseline forecast for a December hike."

Currency and Commodity Markets

In currency markets, the dollar index got only a mild lift from the jobs report as worries about ever-growing U.S. debt and policy uncertainties erode the purchasing power of the currency, driving investors to scarce assets including gold.

The dollar index stood at 99.135, not far from recent lows at 98.558. The euro held at $1.1614, within sight of the August top at $1.1711.

The dollar was a tick easier at 156.07 yen, and still threatening major support at 155.00 after losing 2.4% last week as the yen rallied on speculation about a more aggressive BoJ tightening.

In commodities, gold was steady at $4,426 an ounce, after finding support at $4,282 last week. [GOL/] 

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Asia-Pacific shares rose sharply—with Japan’s Nikkei up ~2%, South Korea ~3%, and MSCI’s Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan index up ~0.9%—guided by the robust U.S. labor data, despite potential Fed tightening (investing.com).
  • Oil edged up—Brent to ~$96.45 and U.S. crude to ~$91.85—as renewed U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers and Iran’s planned exclusion zone near the Strait of Hormuz heightened supply concerns (apnews.com).
  • Market pricing shows central banks are on the move: ECB likely to hike rates further (possibly two more before year-end), with ~75% probability for a December ECB hike; Fed odds for September ~58%, October ~70%; BoJ ~75% for September, ~60% for another by year-end (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares rebound on Monday?
Asian shares rallied due to a positive U.S. jobs report, which supported global growth outlook even as interest rate hike odds increased.
How did oil prices respond to the tensions in the Gulf?
Oil prices edged higher after U.S. and Iran attacked ships in the Gulf, with Brent rising 0.2% and U.S. crude up 0.4%.
What are investors watching for this week?
Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report and potential ECB interest rate hikes.
How are central banks expected to move on interest rates?
Markets are pricing in further rate hikes from the ECB, Bank of Japan, and possibly an earlier move by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
What impact did the U.S. jobs report have on currency markets?
The U.S. jobs report offered only slight support to the dollar amid ongoing worries about U.S. debt and policy uncertainty.

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