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Berlin police probe substation fire amid series of attacks on grid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berlin police probe substation fire amid series of attacks on grid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Berlin Police Investigate Substation Fire After Series of Grid Attacks

Investigation and Security Concerns Surrounding Germany's Power Grid

Berlin Substation Fire Under Scrutiny

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Police in Berlin said on Monday they are investigating a fire at a transformer substation, further raising security concerns over a series of sabotage attacks on Germany's power grid. 

Incidents in Other German Cities

Wesel Substation Security Breach

Separately, Bild newspaper reported that police in the western city of Wesel have launched major assessment operations after the security fence around another transformer substation was found to be cut open.

Berlin Police Statements

Berlin police said on X they are seeking to establish whether a fire affecting a construction site and a substation in the Moabit district was accidental or arson.

Authorities added that the power supply was currently not affected.

Sabotage Claims and Ongoing Investigations

Suspect and Explosives Discovery

Letters Claiming Responsibility

German police said on Friday they were searching for a man who sent letters claiming responsibility for a series of sabotage attacks on the power grid last week after they found what appeared to be explosives at his home.

(Reporting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Berlin authorities are probing whether the Moabit substation fire is accidental or deliberate; power supply remains unaffected.
  • Separately, a substation near Wesel had its security fence cut—raising fresh concerns about physical access vulnerabilities.
  • Police are hunting a 48‑year‑old suspect who claimed responsibility for multiple sabotage attacks in letters and was found with explosive devices at his residence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident did Berlin police investigate at the substation?
Berlin police investigated a fire at a transformer substation in the Moabit district to determine whether it was accidental or caused by arson.
Did the substation fire affect Berlin's power supply?
Authorities confirmed that the power supply in Berlin was not affected by the substation fire.
What other security concerns are mentioned in connection to Germany's power grid?
There have been a series of sabotage attacks on Germany's power grid, including damaged security fences and found explosives.
Are there other locations experiencing similar incidents?
Yes, in Wesel, a substation's security fence was found cut open, prompting police to launch assessment operations.
Has anyone claimed responsibility for the sabotage attacks?
Police reported receiving letters from a man claiming responsibility for several recent sabotage attacks on the German power grid.

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