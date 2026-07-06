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ECB's T2 payment system back up after brief incident impacting payments - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's T2 payment system back up after brief incident impacting payments 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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ECB’s Target 2 Payment System Resumes Normal Operations After Disruption

Overview of the Target 2 Payment System Incident

Incident and Resolution

July 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Monday that its Target 2 payment system (T2) used to settle daily payments and financial trades was operating normally after briefly facing an incident impacting the processing of payments. 

Role of T2 in European Financial Markets

Importance for Central Banks and Financial Institutions

When central banks and financial institutions in Europe need to send and receive large-value payments, they rely on T2, which ensures that payments can be settled seamlessly in central bank money, according to the ECB's website.

Impact of Maintenance Window

Delayed Settlement for Euros and Danish Krone

T2 was operating in the non-optional maintenance window and that was resulting in a delayed start of the settlement window for euros and Danish Krone, the central bank said in an earlier update on its operational status page.     

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • The ECB’s T2 real‑time gross settlement system faced an operational incident on July 6 that delayed the start of settlement for euros and Danish krone payments.
  • By Monday, the T2 system had resumed normal operations, with settlement windows for both currencies fully restored.
  • The incident underscores T2’s critical role in facilitating multi‑trillion‑euro daily transactions and the ECB’s capacity to swiftly manage and mitigate such disruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ECB's T2 payment system?
The ECB's T2 is a payment system used to settle daily payments and financial trades among central banks and financial institutions in Europe.
What caused the disruption in the T2 payment system?
The disruption occurred during a non-optional maintenance window, leading to a delayed start of the settlement window for euros and Danish Krone.
Is the ECB’s T2 payment system operating normally now?
Yes, the European Central Bank reported that its T2 payment system is operating normally after the brief incident.
Which currencies were affected by the T2 settlement delay?
Euros and Danish Krone settlements were impacted by the delay.
Who relies on the T2 payment system?
Central banks and financial institutions in Europe rely on the T2 payment system for large-value payments.

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