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Life in prison without parole for Georgia teen who killed four in 2024 US school shooting - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Life in prison without parole for Georgia teen who killed four in 2024 US school shooting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Georgia Teen Sentenced to Life for 2024 Apalachee High School Shooting

Details and Aftermath of the Apalachee High School Shooting Case

By Julia Harte

July 28 (Reuters) - A Georgia teenager will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing four people and injuring nine others in a 2024 school shooting, a judge ruled on Tuesday. 

Sentencing of Colt Gray

Colt Gray, 16, who on Friday pleaded guilty to 55 counts including murder and assault charges, appeared impassive as a judge in Barrow County Superior Court delivered his sentence.

Judge's Statement

"Your crimes do reflect permanent incorrigibility," said Judge Nicholas Primm. "You do not seem to be tormented by what you did. You seem to relish following in the footsteps of the murderers you idolize."

Primm had had two sentencing options: life with or without the possibility of parole.

Details of the Shooting

Gray, a 14-year-old ninth-grader at the time of the September 4, 2024, shooting, brought an assault-style rifle he had received as a Christmas present from his father into Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, hidden inside a roll of poster board.

Parental Involvement and Prosecution

His father, Colin Gray, was convicted in March on 27 charges, including second-degree murder, for giving his son the rifle despite what prosecutors said were clear red flags, including a shrine to school shooters in the boy's room. ⁠It was a rare prosecution of a parent in connection with a child's mass shooting in the United States. Colin Gray is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Victims of the Shooting

Colt Gray was charged as an adult for the shooting, in which he killed students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, and teachers Cristina Irimie, 53, and Richard Aspinwall, 39.

Trial Proceedings and Arguments

Prosecution's Case

In hearings on Monday and Tuesday, prosecutors argued that Gray was still driven by a desire to achieve the notoriety of other school shooters he admired. They played recordings of jailhouse calls weeks after the shooting in which Gray asked his mother to tell him how the Internet's "true crime community" was reacting to his rampage.

Gray's Statements from Jail

During one such call, Gray laughed and said he was "in the big leagues... and not in a bad way."

"The shooting was not the culmination of the plan -- [it] was just one of the steps," said Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith in his closing argument on Tuesday. "The plan was ultimate and lifelong fame."

Smith dismissed the defense's efforts to show that Gray could be rehabilitated and safely rejoin society one day, comparing the teenager to a shark with inescapably violent instincts.

Defense's Argument

Gray's defense attorney, Charlton Allen, sought to show that Gray's traumatic and unstable childhood pushed him to embrace an online community that idolized violent crime. Allen presented testimony from figures in Gray's life, including his grandmother, that Gray's parents abused drugs and neglected his basic needs.

Impact of Family and Community

Gray's shooting was his way of "reflecting the behaviors of the community that seems to be willing to accept him when his own parents won't," Allen said in his closing argument.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; editing by Donna Bryson and Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Colt Gray, then 14, pleaded guilty to 55 counts including murder and assault for the Sept. 4, 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School, killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others; he received life in prison without parole. (Sources: original article; AP News) (apnews.com)
  • Prosecutors portrayed Colt as seeking notoriety, citing jail calls where he embraced his place in the “true crime community” and planned for infamy; Judge Primm emphasized his ‘permanent incorrigibility’ in denying parole. (Source: original article; AP News) (apnews.com)
  • Colin Gray, the father, was convicted in March 2026 of second‑degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and related charges for gifting the rifle used in the shooting, despite evident red flags such as his son’s fixation on school shooters. He faces up to 180 years in prison, with sentencing set for July 28–29, 2026. (Sources: Reuters; GPB News; Wikipedia) (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced to life without parole in the 2024 Georgia school shooting?
Colt Gray, a 16-year-old, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for killing four people and injuring nine others.
Where did the 2024 school shooting occur?
The shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.
Who were the victims in the 2024 Apalachee High School shooting?
Victims included students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and teachers Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall.
Was Colt Gray tried as an adult?
Yes, Colt Gray was charged and tried as an adult for the school shooting.
What charges did Colt Gray plead guilty to?
Colt Gray pleaded guilty to 55 counts including murder and assault charges.

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