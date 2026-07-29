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Fire crews keep blazes near Bordeaux under control as heatwave picks up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Firefighters Keep Bordeaux Wildfires Under Control as Heatwave Intensifies

Efforts to Contain the Bordeaux Wildfires Amid Extreme Weather

By Yves Herman and Janis Laizans

Firefighting Progress and Current Situation

BORDEAUX, France, July 29 (Reuters) - French firefighters kept a major blaze west of Bordeaux that had prompted mass evacuations under control overnight, ahead of forecast rising temperatures and winds which are expected to fan fires on Wednesday.

Official Updates from Authorities

"The night was quiet; the fire remains under control this morning, with several flare-ups quickly brought under control during the night," Sophie Brocas, the prefect of the Gironde department, said in a post on X at 0400 GMT on Wednesday.

Impact of the Wildfire on the Region

Extent of Damage

The wildfire in the Landes area west of Bordeaux, a popular tourist destination, has devastated 42,000 hectares (103,784 acres) of mainly pine tree forests, after a severe dry spell caused by a series of heatwaves.

Firefighting Efforts and Challenges

After battling the fire for a week, fire crews with the support of European peers have managed to contain the blaze. However, another heatwave, the fourth so far this summer, is set to make conditions more volatile in the coming hours.

Weather Conditions and Fire Risks

Temperatures in the area are expected to peak at 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, according to Meteo-France, while dry winds from the southwest in the morning and from the west in the afternoon are likely to stoke flames, Brocas said.

Evacuations and Community Response

Record Wildfire Season in France

France is going through an unprecedented wildfire season. The area burned has already surpassed the previous record year of 2022.

Evacuations and Property Damage

The Landes area is covered by pine forests, which become highly flammable when dry. The fire burned a few hundred houses.

Authorities have evacuated about 220,000 people, including holidaymakers and local residents, as the fire threatened the Cap Ferret peninsula on the Atlantic coast, only accessible by one road. Hundreds left on specially chartered ferries.

Several thousand people south of the region were allowed back as firefighters put out a minor blaze near the town of Biscarrosse.

Preventive Measures in Bordeaux

Several companies on the outskirts of the historic city of Bordeaux closed their operations preventively as the flames went as close as 15 kms (nine miles) from the metropolitan area.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 42,000 hectares burned in the Gironde/Landes wildfire – surpassing previous records and marking one of France’s most severe fire seasons to date (reutersconnect.com)
  • Some 220,000 people, including holidaymakers and residents, have been evacuated, including using ferries to move many from the threatened Cap Ferret peninsula (apnews.com)
  • Authorities are bracing for a fourth major heatwave of summer—forecast temperatures near 42 °C and shifting winds could reignite wildfire activity, despite the fire being currently under control (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much area has the Bordeaux wildfire affected?
The wildfire in the Landes area west of Bordeaux has devastated 42,000 hectares, mainly pine forests.
How many people have been evacuated due to the Bordeaux wildfire?
Authorities have evacuated about 220,000 people, including holidaymakers and local residents.
What weather conditions are impacting the Bordeaux wildfire?
A severe heatwave with temperatures reaching 42°C and dry winds are making fire conditions more volatile.
Are businesses near Bordeaux affected by the wildfire?
Several companies on the outskirts of Bordeaux have closed operations preventively due to the approaching flames.
Has the fire been brought under control?
Firefighters, supported by European peers, have managed to keep the blaze under control with ongoing efforts.

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