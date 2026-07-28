French Prosecutors Investigate Deaths of Five Infants After Remains Found

Discovery and Investigation Details

Initial Discovery of Infant Remains

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Police have discovered bones and a decomposing body believed to be the remains of five infants at the home of a couple in the southern French city of Orange, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The discovery was made after the 32-year-old woman, who is also the mother of two children, aged 8 and 9, gave birth to a baby on Sunday.

How Authorities Were Alerted

According to prosecutors, the woman's partner, distressed after learning of her pregnancy at a very late stage, began searching their home and found what appeared to be human remains. He alerted authorities through the hospital where the woman was being treated.

Criminal Investigation Launched

Prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into suspected murder on Monday, after police searched the couple's home.

Forensic Findings

A forensic pathologist dispatched to the scene estimated, based on initial findings, that the bones and decomposing body discovered belonged to five infants.

Statements from the Couple

The man, also aged 32, told police he knew nothing about his partner's possible pregnancies.

Child Welfare and Legal Proceedings

Assessment of Surviving Children

The public prosecutor's office called on child welfare services to carry out an urgent assessment of the situation of the couple's 8 and 9-year old children.

Placement Order for Newborn

It also issued a provisional placement order for the baby born on Sunday pending referral of the case to a children's court judge.

Mother's Status and Legal Representation

The mother, who is still in hospital, after being brought there a day after giving birth at home, has not yet been interviewed by investigators. It was not immediately clear whether she had legal representation.

Post-Mortem and Further Analysis

Examination of Remains

A post-mortem examination has been ordered on the decomposing body, and the bones will undergo anthropological analysis in a laboratory, prosecutors said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Ingrid Melander and Ros Russell)