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OpenAI to end partnership with SpaceX's Cursor - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OpenAI to end partnership with SpaceX's Cursor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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OpenAI Terminates AI Agreement with SpaceX's Cursor Over Compliance Concerns

OpenAI Ends AI Model Provision to SpaceX-Owned Cursor

Aug 28 (Reuters) - OpenAI said on Friday that it plans to end its agreement providing AI models to Cursor, the coding-tool company now owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Reason for Termination

OpenAI said it was not confident that SpaceX would use its technology "within our terms of service."

SpaceX's Response

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI is ending its model provision to Cursor due to worries over compliance with its terms of service.
  • Cursor, acquired by SpaceX in mid‑August 2026 for around $60 billion, has been integrated into SpaceXAI and powers models like Grok 4.6 (techcrunch.com).
  • The partnership’s dissolution highlights escalating tensions over control, governance and safe deployment of AI tools amid fierce competition between OpenAI, SpaceXAI, and Anthropic (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is OpenAI ending its agreement with SpaceX's Cursor?
OpenAI is ending its agreement because it is not confident that SpaceX would use its technology within OpenAI's terms of service.
Who owns Cursor, the coding-tool company?
Cursor is now owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Has SpaceX responded to OpenAI's decision?
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
What was the nature of the agreement between OpenAI and Cursor?
OpenAI provided AI models to Cursor under an agreement that is now being ended.

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