OpenAI Terminates AI Agreement with SpaceX's Cursor Over Compliance Concerns
OpenAI Ends AI Model Provision to SpaceX-Owned Cursor
Aug 28 (Reuters) - OpenAI said on Friday that it plans to end its agreement providing AI models to Cursor, the coding-tool company now owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Reason for Termination
OpenAI said it was not confident that SpaceX would use its technology "within our terms of service."
SpaceX's Response
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)