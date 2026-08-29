GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Lower Saxony premier urges agreement on VW restructuring before board meeting - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Lower Saxony premier urges agreement on VW restructuring before board meeting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Lower Saxony Urges Deal on Volkswagen Restructuring Before Board Meeting

Pressure Mounts Ahead of Volkswagen Supervisory Board Meeting

Background: Volkswagen's Restructuring Challenges

BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - One of the main players in a struggle to agree a restructuring plan for Volkswagen AG, Lower Saxony state Premier Olaf Lies, said there was heavy pressure on all sides to reach an agreement in the next few days.

The supervisory board of Europe's largest automaker is due to meet on September 4 to discuss a turnaround plan potentially involving tens of thousands of additional job losses. The issue has pitted VW's management against unions and the German state, its second-biggest shareholder.

Calls for Urgent Agreement

"I strongly urge that we use the time remaining until the next meeting to bring the different positions together," he told a briefing with journalists on Friday.

He said the business challenges facing Volkswagen, which has struggled in the face of costly tariffs, falling demand and mounting competition from China, needed to be handled urgently. But he said the group's position in the wider industrial landscape also had to be considered.

Volkswagen's Economic and Social Responsibility

"With its sites in Lower Saxony and across Germany, its tens of thousands of employees and their families, and its suppliers and service providers, Volkswagen also bears an enormous responsibility for the wider economy and society," he said.

Proposed Restructuring Measures and Stakeholder Reactions

VW Chief Executive Oliver Blume wants to double planned job cuts to as many as 50,000, possibly close factories and spin off some company divisions in a radical drive to slash costs across the group.

That has triggered fierce opposition from unions and strong concern from Lower Saxony, which has an effective blocking minority shareholding.

Negotiations and Search for Compromise

The two sides are seeking a compromise likely to centre on the scale of job cuts and future plans for factories that are at risk, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

"I am convinced that we must find a viable solution here," Lies said. He said VW had always combined economic prudence with social responsibility, "and the solution we are now seeking should be measured against that standard."

Upcoming Meetings and Next Steps

VW's executive committee, which includes VW's works council chief, as well as Lies and members of the Porsche and Piech shareholder families, is set to convene on Thursday, a day ahead of the supervisory board meeting, to see where things stand.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Lower Saxony, holding a blocking minority at VW, is pressing for consensus before the September 4 board meeting on restructuring proposals.
  • CEO Oliver Blume proposes up to 50,000 additional job cuts—potentially doubling earlier plans—amid pressure from high costs, tariffs, weak demand, and Chinese competition.
  • Compromise likely to focus on scale of job reductions and fate of German plants; state urges solutions balancing economic prudence with social responsibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lower Saxony urging an agreement on Volkswagen restructuring?
Lower Saxony's premier highlights heavy pressure to reach a consensus before the VW supervisory board meeting to address job cuts and maintain economic stability.
What are the main challenges Volkswagen is facing?
Volkswagen faces costly tariffs, falling demand, and rising competition from China, requiring urgent restructuring.
How many job cuts are being considered in Volkswagen's restructuring plan?
VW's turnaround plan could include up to 50,000 job cuts and possibly the closure of some factories.
What is the role of Lower Saxony in Volkswagen?
Lower Saxony is Volkswagen's second-biggest shareholder and has an effective blocking minority in strategic decisions.
When will Volkswagen's supervisory board discuss the restructuring?
The VW supervisory board is scheduled to meet on September 4 to discuss the proposed restructuring plan.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for War weighs on Iran's economy as US intensifies sanctions

War weighs on Iran's economy as US intensifies sanctions

Image for OpenAI to cut off AI models for SpaceX-owned Cursor, escalating feud with Musk

OpenAI to cut off AI models for SpaceX-owned Cursor, escalating feud with Musk

Image for Norway mourns King Harald as crowds gather at royal palace

Norway mourns King Harald as crowds gather at royal palace

Image for Exclusive-Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild

Exclusive-Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to rebuild

Image for Nepal wants technical help for flood, billions of dollars as bad weather hampers rescue

Nepal wants technical help for flood, billions of dollars as bad weather hampers rescue

Image for Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Iceland votes on whether to start EU membership talks
Iceland votes on whether to start EU membership talks
Image for Stocks fall while dollar, bond yields rise as Warsh prompts rate hike bets
Stocks fall while dollar, bond yields rise as Warsh prompts rate hike bets
Image for Oil settles lower on clues about Fed policy, rumors of Hormuz deal
Oil settles lower on clues about Fed policy, rumors of Hormuz deal
Image for Dollar jumps after Warsh comments, set for weekly gain
Dollar jumps after Warsh comments, set for weekly gain
Image for Ukraine's Fedorov takes adviser role at Italian Defence Ministry
Ukraine's Fedorov takes adviser role at Italian Defence Ministry
Image for Serbia secures further sanctions waiver for Russian-owned NIS oil firm
Serbia secures further sanctions waiver for Russian-owned NIS oil firm
Image for Six consequences after six months of war in Iran
Six consequences after six months of war in Iran
Image for US defence firm Covenant plans missile production in Germany, sources say
US defence firm Covenant plans missile production in Germany, sources say
Image for German coalition parties seek tougher EU action against China, paper shows
German coalition parties seek tougher EU action against China, paper shows
Image for UK stocks close higher after Warsh's comments
UK stocks close higher after Warsh's comments
Image for Four men plead guilty to arson attack on Jewish ambulances in London
Four men plead guilty to arson attack on Jewish ambulances in London
Image for Bank of England's Bailey sees 'subdued' second-round inflation effects for now
Bank of England's Bailey sees 'subdued' second-round inflation effects for now
View All Finance Posts