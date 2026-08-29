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Nepal needs help in technical areas, not search and rescue, foreign minister says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nepal needs help in technical areas, not search and rescue, foreign minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Disaster recovery South Asia

Nepal Requests Technical Support, Not Search and Rescue, After Flood Disaster

By Gopal Sharma

Aftermath of the Himalayan Flood and Nepal's Appeal for Assistance

KATHMANDU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Nepal needs foreign help in specialised and technical areas in which it does not have expertise in the aftermath of the devastating flood that hit its Himalayan border with China this week, but not in search and rescue, its foreign minister told Reuters.    A glacier collapse on Wednesday unleashed a huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through Himalayan mountain river systems, killing more than 600 people in Nepal and China's Tibet, with more than 2,000 still unaccounted for.

The flood tore through areas near the Chinese border, levelling entire towns and damaging hydropower plants.

International Offers and Nepal's Response

The Kathmandu Post reported that India, China, the United States, Britain, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had asked the government to allow their search-and-rescue teams to assist in the operation.

Specialized Technical Needs

Shisir Khanal said Kathmandu needs foreign help in areas such as rescuing people stuck in tunnels, opening transport and communication services in places where bridges have been destroyed, identification of dead bodies, DNA testing and storing bodies for longer durations.    "We have already made requests for such specialised services and technical assistance in areas where we don't have enough expertise and technical knowhow," Khanal said late on Friday.    Giant neighbours India and China, between whom the poor Himalayan country is wedged, have been requested for bailey bridges to reopen early transport and communication in a disaster-hit area where about two dozen bridges had been destroyed.    Earlier on Friday, Nepal's foreign ministry had said that Kathmandu could manage the rescue efforts on its own for now and declined foreign involvement.    Asked about that stance of his government, Khanal said there was no need for assistance in general search and rescue which was being done by Nepali rescuers. “We think there is no need for repetition in this,” he said.

Focus on Technical Assistance Over Search and Rescue

"HOSPITALS OVERWHELMED BY BODIES"

Impact on Local Infrastructure and Recovery Challenges

Rescue officials in Nepal said many bodies have been washed away and recovered from Chitwan and Nawalparasi in the plains, about 100 km (60 miles) from ground zero.

Hospital and Morgue Capacity Issues

“More bodies are likely to be recovered from these places where hospitals have been overwhelmed with dead bodies and lack refrigerators to store them,” Khanal said.

Widespread Damage to Infrastructure

Nepalese officials said the flood has caused extensive damage to school buildings, hospitals, hydroelectric plants, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Future Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Needs

Nepal would need foreign support in the reconstruction and rehabilitation work in the future, they said.

Tunnel Rescue Operations

Khanal said there are reports that some people may have been trapped inside the tunnels of hydroelectric plants. Nepal is new to tunnels and needs equipment as well as technical knowledge in tunnel rescue operations, he said.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, Writing by YP Rajesh, Editing by Sakshi Dayal and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Nepal emphasizes need for specialist technical support—such as tunnel rescue, DNA testing, body storage, and restoring bridges—over general search‑and‑rescue efforts (internazionale.it).
  • The disaster was triggered by a glacier collapse near the Nepal‑Tibet border on August 26 2026, killing hundreds and leaving thousands missing, with extensive damage to hydropower plants and infrastructure (internazionale.it).
  • Nepal reversed an earlier refusal of foreign help, now accepting specialized teams from countries including India, China, South Korea, and Australia to assist in complex operations such as tunnel rescue and forensic identification (kathmandupost.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of foreign assistance does Nepal need after the recent flood?
Nepal needs specialized technical help such as rescuing people from tunnels, restoring transportation and communication, identifying bodies, DNA testing, and storing bodies, but not general search and rescue operations.
Why did Nepal reject offers for search and rescue help?
Nepal's government and rescuers believe domestic teams can handle the general search and rescue efforts, so they declined repeated international offers for this specific aid.
Which countries offered search and rescue teams to Nepal?
India, China, the United States, Britain, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh offered search and rescue assistance.
What areas were most affected by the Nepal flood?
The flood devastated regions near Nepal's Himalayan border with China, especially where entire towns and hydropower plants were damaged.
What future help does Nepal expect from foreign nations?
Nepal anticipates needing foreign support for reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, hydroelectric plants, roads, and bridges.

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