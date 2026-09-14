North Korea's Kim Vows Deeper Russia Ties and Backs Russia in Ukraine War

Kim Jong Un's Commitment to Strengthening Russia-North Korea Relations

Kim's Message to President Putin

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would "expand and deepen" joint work with Russia in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Expanding Comprehensive Cooperation

In a reply sent on Monday to Putin's congratulations for North Korea's 78th founding anniversary, Kim said Pyongyang's government had a firm will to broaden cooperation with Russia "in a comprehensive way" based on friendship, mutual assistance, and what he described as the countries' alliance relations.

Support for Russia in the Ukraine War

Kim also said he was convinced of Russia's victory in the current "sacred war for defending the security interests of the country and international justice", language that appeared to refer to Russia's war in Ukraine.

He pledged his "invariable support" for Putin and the Russian people.

Deepening Military and Diplomatic Ties

The remarks come as Moscow and Pyongyang have drawn markedly closer, with North Korea sending troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine in 2024 and deepening military cooperation under a mutual defence pact.

North Korea's Relations with China

Kim delivered a similar message to Chinese President Xi Jinping in a reply published by KCNA on Sunday, saying North Korea would work with China to further develop their traditional friendship and advance their shared socialist cause.

Anniversary Messages and International Responses

Both messages were responses to congratulatory letters sent by Putin and Xi on September 9, when North Korea marked the 78th anniversary of its founding.

(Reporting by Kyu-seok Shim; Editing by Stephen Coates)