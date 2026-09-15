UK Workers Spend Nearly £1 Billion Annually on AI Tools for Work

AI Adoption and Spending Among UK Workers

Survey Findings on AI Usage

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - One is six workers in Britain is paying for an AI tool to help them do their job, at a total cost of nearly £1 billion ($1.4 billion) a year of their own money, according to research published by Deloitte on Wednesday.

• The inaugural GenAI Workforce Survey found that two thirds of workers had tried AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, and nearly a quarter were using them daily in their jobs.

• Workers were adopting AI faster than their employers were making tools available, the responses suggested.

Shadow AI and Personal Investment

• Some 31% of people surveyed were using GenAI without their employers' knowledge — known as shadow AI — and 17% were paying to use at least one GenAI tool themselves for work.

• "UK workers are showing they don't want to wait for permission to use GenAI," said Deloitte UK's chief AI officer Hayley McKelvey.

• "Many are already using free tools or pay for premium versions themselves to help them get work done."

Popular Uses and Impact of AI Tools

• The most popular uses for AI at work were searching for information, drafting emails and creating summaries, the survey found, saving on average 70 minutes a week.

Expert Insights

• Deloitte partner Paul Lee said GenAI had quickly become part of everyday working life. "Yet for many workers its role remains relatively basic, focused on searching for information and drafting content rather than supporting more complex work," he said.

• "The organisations that gain the greatest advantage from AI will be those that move beyond simply providing access to tools and focus on helping people use them with the appropriate guardrails and purpose," he added.

Survey Methodology

• Some 25,000 workers were surveyed by Ipsos for Deloitte.($1 = 0.7417 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Mark Potter)