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UK workers spend nearly £1 billion of their own money on AI for work, Deloitte finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK workers spend nearly £1 billion of their own money on AI for work, Deloitte finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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UK Workers Spend Nearly £1 Billion Annually on AI Tools for Work

AI Adoption and Spending Among UK Workers

Survey Findings on AI Usage

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - One is six workers in Britain is paying for an AI tool to help them do their job, at a total cost of nearly £1 billion ($1.4 billion) a year of their own money, according to research published by Deloitte on Wednesday.

• The inaugural GenAI Workforce Survey found that two thirds of workers had tried AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, and nearly a quarter were using them daily in their jobs.

• Workers were adopting AI faster than their employers were making tools available, the responses suggested.

Shadow AI and Personal Investment

• Some 31% of people surveyed were using GenAI without their employers' knowledge — known as shadow AI — and 17% were paying to use at least one GenAI tool themselves for work.

• "UK workers are showing they don't want to wait for permission to use GenAI," said Deloitte UK's chief AI officer Hayley McKelvey.

• "Many are already using free tools or pay for premium versions themselves to help them get work done."

Popular Uses and Impact of AI Tools

• The most popular uses for AI at work were searching for information, drafting emails and creating summaries, the survey found, saving on average 70 minutes a week.

Expert Insights

• Deloitte partner Paul Lee said GenAI had quickly become part of everyday working life. "Yet for many workers its role remains relatively basic, focused on searching for information and drafting content rather than supporting more complex work," he said.

• "The organisations that gain the greatest advantage from AI will be those that move beyond simply providing access to tools and focus on helping people use them with the appropriate guardrails and purpose," he added.

Survey Methodology

• Some 25,000 workers were surveyed by Ipsos for Deloitte.($1 = 0.7417 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • About 17 % of UK workers are personally paying for GenAI tools for work, amounting to nearly £1 billion per year.
  • Two‑thirds of workers have tried AI tools at work, with nearly 25 % using them daily, outpacing employer‑provided access.
  • Shadow AI is prevalent: 31 % use GenAI without employer knowledge, highlighting a gap in official AI support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are UK workers spending on AI tools for work?
UK workers are collectively spending nearly £1 billion a year of their own money on AI tools for work, according to Deloitte research.
How many UK workers are using or paying for AI tools?
One in six UK workers are paying for at least one AI tool to do their job, and nearly a quarter use them daily.
What is 'shadow AI' in the workplace?
'Shadow AI' refers to workers using AI tools at work without their employers' knowledge. About 31% of respondents reported doing this.
What are the most common uses of AI at work?
The most popular uses are searching for information, drafting emails, and creating summaries, helping workers save an average of 70 minutes per week.
Who conducted the survey on AI usage among UK workers?
The survey, called the GenAI Workforce Survey, was conducted by Ipsos for Deloitte, covering 25,000 workers.

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