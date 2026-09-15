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UK food price inflation could hit nearly 7% in 2027, says industry researcher - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK food price inflation could hit nearly 7% in 2027, says industry researcher

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Markets Inflation UK economy

UK Food Price Inflation Could Climb to Nearly 7% by 2027, Researcher Warns

Rising Food Inflation in the UK: Key Drivers and Forecasts

Current and Projected Food Inflation Rates

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British food price inflation will reach up to 3.9% this year and nearly 7% in 2027, driven by Middle East disruption, rising input costs and extreme weather linked to El Nino, a prominent grocery industry researcher said on Wednesday.    

“Food inflation's current weakness will not last.​ Stock buffers and hedging​ have delayed, not removed,​ the pressure building from​ disrupted energy markets​ and extreme weather," James Walton, chief economist at the Institute of Grocery Distribution, said.

Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) Forecasts

• The IGD forecast average UK food inflation at between 2.9% and 3.9% for 2026, rising to 5.6% to 6.6% in 2027 and 5.3% to 6.3% in 2028.

Factors Contributing to Food Inflation

Economic and Environmental Pressures

• The Bank of England fears higher food prices drive up overall inflation expectations, which can lead to price pressures becoming embedded in the economy.

• On El Niño it said evidence indicates an extremely severe event, with effects on yields, quality and availability likely to persist well into 2027 and beyond.

Impact on Specific Food Categories

• Fruit and vegetables were expected to make the largest contribution to higher food inflation, reflecting their shorter production cycles and high sensitivity to weather.

Strategies for Resilience

• The IGD said greater productive capacity, ideally domestically, would help improve resilience across the food system.

Industry and Statistical Context

Comparison with Other Forecasts and Recent Data

• Its forecasts generally echo numbers published earlier this month by industry body the Food and Drink Federation.

• Office for National Statistics data showed that food and drink inflation in July fell to 1.3%, its lowest since August 2024. August data will be published on Wednesday.

• UK grocery price inflation increased to 2.3% over the four weeks to September 6, market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by James DaveyEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) forecasts UK food inflation averaging 2.9%‑3.9% in 2026 and rising to 5.6%‑6.6% in 2027, with continued elevated levels into 2028 (igd.com).
  • The Food & Drink Federation (FDF) projects food and non‑alcoholic drink inflation reaching 3.9% by December 2026 and peaking at around 6.4% in July 2027 (fdf.org.uk).
  • A pronounced El Niño event, expected to peak between November 2026 and January 2027, is likely to severely disrupt agricultural yields and supply chains, especially in fresh produce, grains and oils—feeding into sustained food price pressures into and beyond 2027 (foodmanufacture.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are contributing to rising UK food inflation?
Key factors include Middle East disruption, rising input costs, extreme weather linked to El Niño, and volatile energy markets.
How will El Niño impact UK food prices?
El Niño is expected to cause severe impacts on crop yields, quality, and availability, pushing food prices higher through 2027 and beyond.
Which foods will be most affected by inflation?
Fruit and vegetables are expected to see the highest inflation rates due to their short production cycles and high sensitivity to weather.
What measures can help improve the UK's food system resilience?
Increasing productive capacity within the UK could strengthen resilience and help mitigate future inflationary pressures.

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