Kremlin: No Immediate Plans to Resume Peace Talks With Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

Kremlin’s Stance on Peace Negotiations With Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that there is no immediate prospect of resuming peace talks with Ukraine, though it said that Russia remains open to the idea of negotiations.

Russian Response to Mediation Efforts

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was appreciative of Turkey's willingness to help peace efforts, but no new talks were expected for now.

Turkey’s Role in Peace Initiatives

"We are well aware of our Turkish friends' readiness to continue facilitating a shift toward a peaceful resolution of the situation surrounding Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

"We are grateful to the Turkish side for this. At the moment, however, there are no immediate prospects for resuming the negotiation process; we do not see any such signs. Nevertheless, the Russian side certainly remains open to this path."

Current State of the War

Nearly 4-1/2 years into the war, the front lines remain largely static while Russia and Ukraine strike each other's cities and key energy infrastructure and attack vessels at sea.

Previous Peace Talks and International Mediation

Three short rounds of peace talks took place in Istanbul in 2025, followed at the start of this year by two rounds in Abu Dhabi and one in Geneva with mediation by the United States.

Impact of Global Events on Negotiations

But with Washington distracted by the war with Iran, negotiations on ending the Ukraine war broke off in February.

Ukrainian Government Changes and Prospects for Peace

Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin was monitoring a major reshuffle of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government but the naming of a new prime minister and defence minister would make no difference unless Kyiv was willing to make decisions leading to a peace settlement.

Ceasefire Proposals and Russia’s Position

Ukraine has long called for a ceasefire, which Russia has rejected. Moscow says it wants a permanent deal, not a truce which it says would provide a breathing space to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Philippa Fletcher)