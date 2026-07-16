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Kremlin says there's no immediate prospect of resuming peace talks with Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says there's no immediate prospect of resuming peace talks with Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Kremlin: No Immediate Plans to Resume Peace Talks With Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

Kremlin’s Stance on Peace Negotiations With Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that there is no immediate prospect of resuming peace talks with Ukraine, though it said that Russia remains open to the idea of negotiations.

Russian Response to Mediation Efforts

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was appreciative of Turkey's willingness to help peace efforts, but no new talks were expected for now.

Turkey’s Role in Peace Initiatives

"We are well aware of our Turkish friends' readiness to continue facilitating a shift toward a peaceful resolution of the situation surrounding Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

"We are grateful to the Turkish side for this. At the moment, however, there are no immediate prospects for resuming the negotiation process; we do not see any such signs. Nevertheless, the Russian side certainly remains open to this path."

Current State of the War

Nearly 4-1/2 years into the war, the front lines remain largely static while Russia and Ukraine strike each other's cities and key energy infrastructure and attack vessels at sea.

Previous Peace Talks and International Mediation

Three short rounds of peace talks took place in Istanbul in 2025, followed at the start of this year by two rounds in Abu Dhabi and one in Geneva with mediation by the United States.

Impact of Global Events on Negotiations

But with Washington distracted by the war with Iran, negotiations on ending the Ukraine war broke off in February.

Ukrainian Government Changes and Prospects for Peace

Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin was monitoring a major reshuffle of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government but the naming of a new prime minister and defence minister would make no difference unless Kyiv was willing to make decisions leading to a peace settlement.

Ceasefire Proposals and Russia’s Position

Ukraine has long called for a ceasefire, which Russia has rejected. Moscow says it wants a permanent deal, not a truce which it says would provide a breathing space to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia remains open to peace talks but sees no immediate signs of resumption, despite Turkey’s continued mediation efforts
  • Previous peace efforts included three rounds in Istanbul in 2025 and early-2026 trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and Geneva, but progress stalled amid global distractions
  • Ukrainian leadership changes won’t alter the impasse unless Kyiv shows willingness to make decisions that could lead to a settlement; Ukraine has consistently pushed for a ceasefire, which Russia rejects as insufficient

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Russia open to resuming peace talks with Ukraine?
Yes, the Kremlin says Russia remains open to negotiations, but does not see immediate prospects for resuming peace talks with Ukraine.
What role is Turkey playing in Ukraine-Russia peace efforts?
Turkey has expressed willingness to facilitate peace efforts, and Russia appreciates Turkey's readiness to help, though no new talks are planned.
Have there been recent peace talks between Russia and Ukraine?
Three rounds of talks took place in Istanbul in 2025, and later rounds in Abu Dhabi and Geneva, but negotiations broke off in February.
Why did Russia-Ukraine peace talks break off?
Negotiations ended in February as the United States became distracted by the war with Iran, halting mediation efforts.
What is Russia's stance on a ceasefire with Ukraine?
Russia rejects a ceasefire, seeking instead a permanent settlement rather than a temporary truce.

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