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France's Macron pledges to replant Fontainebleau forest after devastating fire - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Macron pledges to replant Fontainebleau forest after devastating fire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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headlines France Environment Wildfires Disaster recovery

Macron Commits to Replanting Iconic Fontainebleau Forest After Wildfire Devastation

French President's Response to Fontainebleau Wildfire

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to replant the historic Fontainebleau forest south of Paris on Thursday after wildfires scorched at least 10% of the 20,000-hectare domain and forced 1,000 residents to flee.

Status of the Wildfire and Ongoing Risks

• The fire is now contained but Macron warned it would take several weeks for it to be completely extinguished.

Macron's Commitment and Fundraising Efforts

Presidential Statement and Importance of the Forest

• "Your forest is our forest because it is a treasure," Macron said in Fontainebleau as he announced the launch of a fundraising campaign to replant the forest. "It is a treasure for welcoming people and for biodiversity."

Organizations Leading the Replanting Campaign

• The fundraising campaign is led by the Fontainebleau municipality, the National Forest Office (ONF) and the Fondation du Patrimoine, Macron said.

Historical and Cultural Significance of Fontainebleau Forest

Legacy as a Natural and Cultural Landmark

• The Fontainebleau forest is a former royal hunting ground that later became a celebrated subject for Impressionist painters and attracts hikers, nature lovers and climbers to its famous boulders.

Related Restoration Efforts

Notre-Dame Cathedral Rebuilding

Macron's Previous Pledge and Outcome

• In 2019 Macron made a similar pledge to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after a blaze devastated large parts of the gothic gem. Notre-Dame reopened in 2024 after individual, corporate and private donors pledged nearly €900 million in donations.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfires charred around 2,050 hectares—about 10 %—of the 20,000‑hectare Fontainebleau forest, prompting evacuations and widespread firefighting efforts including aerial support (lemonde.fr).
  • Macron visited the site and described the blaze as 'of exceptional magnitude,' vowing to replant the forest and launching a fundraising campaign led by local authorities, the National Forest Office and Fondation du Patrimoine (lemonde.fr).
  • This effort echoes Macron’s 2019 pledge to rebuild Notre‑Dame, which reopened in 2024 after nearly €900 million in donations—highlighting France’s capacity for mobilizing restoration campaigns (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of the Fontainebleau forest was affected by the wildfire?
At least 10% of the 20,000-hectare Fontainebleau forest was scorched by the fire.
Who launched the fundraising campaign for replanting the Fontainebleau forest?
The campaign is led by the Fontainebleau municipality, the National Forest Office (ONF), and the Fondation du Patrimoine.
How many residents were forced to evacuate due to the Fontainebleau fire?
About 1,000 residents had to flee because of the wildfire.
What did President Macron say about the significance of the Fontainebleau forest?
Macron called it a treasure for welcoming people and for biodiversity.
Is the Fontainebleau forest fire fully extinguished?
The fire is now contained, but Macron warned it would take several weeks to be completely extinguished.

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