Macron Commits to Replanting Iconic Fontainebleau Forest After Wildfire Devastation

French President's Response to Fontainebleau Wildfire

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to replant the historic Fontainebleau forest south of Paris on Thursday after wildfires scorched at least 10% of the 20,000-hectare domain and forced 1,000 residents to flee.

Status of the Wildfire and Ongoing Risks

• The fire is now contained but Macron warned it would take several weeks for it to be completely extinguished.

Macron's Commitment and Fundraising Efforts

Presidential Statement and Importance of the Forest

• "Your forest is our forest because it is a treasure," Macron said in Fontainebleau as he announced the launch of a fundraising campaign to replant the forest. "It is a treasure for welcoming people and for biodiversity."

Organizations Leading the Replanting Campaign

• The fundraising campaign is led by the Fontainebleau municipality, the National Forest Office (ONF) and the Fondation du Patrimoine, Macron said.

Historical and Cultural Significance of Fontainebleau Forest

Legacy as a Natural and Cultural Landmark

• The Fontainebleau forest is a former royal hunting ground that later became a celebrated subject for Impressionist painters and attracts hikers, nature lovers and climbers to its famous boulders.

Related Restoration Efforts

Notre-Dame Cathedral Rebuilding

Macron's Previous Pledge and Outcome

• In 2019 Macron made a similar pledge to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after a blaze devastated large parts of the gothic gem. Notre-Dame reopened in 2024 after individual, corporate and private donors pledged nearly €900 million in donations.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Makini Brice)