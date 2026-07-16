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Escalating Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Escalating Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict Gaza

Escalating Israeli Strikes in Gaza Result in Five Deaths, Say Medics

Latest Developments in Gaza Conflict

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

Details of Recent Strikes

CAIRO, July 16 (Reuters) - Israeli strikes killed at least five Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, as a U.S.-based research group reported a surge in Israeli attacks to levels not seen since the latest truce took effect in October.

Casualties and Locations

Medics said an Israeli airstrike killed two people near the Tuffah neighbourhood in the north of the enclave, while a third person was killed in Israeli tank shelling in the Zeitoun suburb in eastern Gaza City.

Another airstrike at a tent encampment for displaced people in western Gaza City killed one person and wounded several, while an attack on a vehicle in Khan Younis, in the south, killed another, medics said. 

Witnesses also reported that an airstrike hit a residential building in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. 

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on any of the incidents.

Impact and Ongoing Toll

Palestinian and Israeli Casualties

The deaths add to a toll of more than 1,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the war took effect, according to Gazan health officials. Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

The truce halted major fighting, but has failed to stop near daily Israeli strikes. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Analysis of Conflict Trends

Increase in Strikes

Conflict monitor ACLED, which tracks Israeli attacks in Gaza, said air- and drone strikes against Hamas and other militants increased to  more than 40 in June, the highest monthly total since the ceasefire.

Political Context

"With polls showing the opposition in the lead, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing growing domestic pressure to take a tougher security position against Hamas," ACLED Middle East Assistant Research Manager Nasser Khdour said, referring to Israel's legislative election in October.

Israel says its strikes aim to thwart attacks by Gaza militants. 

Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

Living Conditions

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people now live on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Historical Context

Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 people during their cross-border attack into Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies. The Gazan health ministry said Israel’s subsequent offensive killed more than 73,000 Palestinians.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 16, Israeli air and tank strikes killed five Palestinians across Gaza—Tuffah (2), Zeitoun (1), a displaced-persons encampment (1), and Khan Younis (1), with another residential hit reported in Deir al‑Balah.
  • ACLED data show that in June, Israeli air‑ and drone strikes exceeded 40 operations—the highest monthly total since the October 2025 ceasefire (acleddata.com).
  • Since the ceasefire took effect in October, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, contributing to a total death toll surpassing 73,000 since October 7, 2023, per Gaza’s Health Ministry (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Israeli strikes in Gaza?
At least five Palestinians were killed in the most recent Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials.
Where did the Israeli strikes occur in Gaza?
Strikes were reported in the Tuffah neighborhood, Zeitoun suburb, a tent encampment in western Gaza City, a vehicle in Khan Younis, and a residential building in Deir Al-Balah.
What has been the frequency of Israeli attacks since the October truce?
Israeli air- and drone strikes have surged to more than 40 in June, the highest monthly total since the ceasefire took effect in October.
How many Palestinians have been killed since the October ceasefire?
More than 1,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli attacks since the October ceasefire.
What is the current living situation for people in Gaza?
Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million residents live in makeshift tents or damaged buildings along the coast, under Hamas control.

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