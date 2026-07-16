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Factbox-Who is Ukraine's new prime minister, Sergii Koretskyi? - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Who is Ukraine's new prime minister, Sergii Koretskyi?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Who is Sergii Koretskyi? Meet Ukraine's New Prime Minister and Energy Leader

Profile and Background of Sergii Koretskyi

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament approved top energy executive Sergii Koretskyi as the country's new prime minister, the third wartime head of the government appointed in a wider reshuffle announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Here are some facts about the new prime minister:

Koretskyi's First Government Role

Background and Political Neutrality

An engineer and economist by training, Koretskyi, 48, has not held a government role before and has no ties to any political party, which analysts say could play to his advantage. 

Expert Opinions

Volodymyr Fesenko, director of the Penta think tank, has said that his combination of being known as a good manager but being politically neutral gives him an edge.  

Two Decades' Experience in Energy Sector

Leadership in Major Energy Companies

Koretskyi is a widely respected senior energy executive with more than 20 years of experience in oil production and refining, energy retail, wholesale management, and international financing.

Since May 2025, he has been CEO of one of Ukraine's biggest state companies, Naftogaz, the oil and gas giant, which runs much of Ukraine's gas production, imports and supply.

Prior to that, he headed Ukrnafta, Ukraine's largest oil company and a part of Naftogaz group.

Previous Roles and Entrepreneurship

Before moving to the state-owned energy companies, he headed the Western Oil Group, and served as CEO of the Continuum Group and one of the biggest filling station chains in Ukraine, WOG.

Born in Ukraine's western city of Lutsk, Koretskyi had also founded a coffee chain business.

Preparing for Next Winter is Priority

Challenges Facing Koretskyi

After enduring the heaviest bombardment of its energy infrastructure last winter, one of Koretskyi's main tasks will be getting Ukraine ready for the next one as Russian attacks continue, while Kyiv is facing a shortage of interceptors to down ballistic missiles. 

Presidential Statement

Zelenskiy told reporters on Wednesday that preparing for winter was the priority.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Koretskyi, a politically neutral energy executive, brings strong managerial credentials and no party ties — attributes analysts say may be advantageous (apnews.com).
  • He has over 20 years in the oil and gas sector, recently serving as CEO of state energy giant Naftogaz since May 14, 2025, after leading Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta (naftogaz.com).
  • A native of Lutsk, he holds degrees in engineering and economics, founded the Idealist Coffee Co. chain in 2019, and has led Ukraine’s efforts to shore up energy resilience, including securing gas reserves for winter (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Sergii Koretskyi, Ukraine's new prime minister?
Sergii Koretskyi is a respected senior energy executive with over 20 years of experience, recently appointed as Ukraine's new wartime prime minister.
What is Sergii Koretskyi's background?
Koretskyi is an engineer and economist, previously CEO of Naftogaz, and has led major companies in Ukraine's oil and energy sectors.
Has Koretskyi previously held a government role?
No, Koretskyi has not held any government position before his appointment as prime minister and has no ties to political parties.
What are Koretskyi's main priorities as prime minister?
His top priority is preparing Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the next winter, especially as Russian attacks continue.
Where is Sergii Koretskyi from?
Koretskyi was born in Lutsk, located in western Ukraine.

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