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Germany plans tougher tax crime crackdown to raise billions in revenue - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany plans tougher tax crime crackdown to raise billions in revenue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Germany Plans Major Crackdown on Tax Crime with Tougher Laws and AI Tools

Germany's 26-Point Plan to Combat Tax Evasion and Financial Crime

By Maria Martinez and Christian Kraemer

Government Strategy and Expected Impact

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - Germany's government plans to step up its fight against tax evasion and financial crime with a 26-point package that would increase penalties, add investigators and use artificial intelligence to help authorities detect fraud.

The Finance Ministry declined to give a precise estimate of how much extra revenue the measures could raise, although officials expect the amount to run into billions of euros.

Statements from Key Officials

"Honest people must not be taken for fools," German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said. "That is why we are increasing investigative pressure...in the fight against tax fraud."

Major Provisions of the Crackdown

Increased Penalties and Legal Changes

The package includes more checks to combat undeclared work, increases the maximum prison sentence for organised tax crime to 15 years from 10 and reclassifies tax evasion as a felony rather than a misdemeanour.

Strengthening Customs and Data Analysis

The government also plans to pool customs powers, add 1,500 jobs to the customs service's current workforce of about 49,000, and create a data analysis centre with Germany's federal states using artificial intelligence to improve coordination.

Justice Minister's Perspective

"Tax crime harms us all. It undermines trust in the fairness of our constitutional state," said Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig. "It must be clear: tax crime must not pay!"

New Reporting and Record-Keeping Requirements

Companies would be required to report value added tax more promptly under a new electronic system, while accounting records would have to be kept for 15 years, up from 10 years, so that prosecutors have time to secure evidence.

Cash-intensive businesses would face mandatory electronic cash-register rules, the ministry said.

Further Measures and Future Outlook

Ending Voluntary Disclosure and Increasing Fines

The plan would also abolish the current form of voluntary disclosure that can allow tax offenders to avoid prosecution by repaying evaded taxes and a surcharge.

Authorities would gain stronger powers to identify and seize assets of suspicious origin, while fines for companies involved in tax evasion would be increased.

Whistleblower Protections and Closing Loopholes

The government also plans to strengthen whistleblower protections, expand the systematic purchase of tax data and examine ways to close loopholes used in aggressive tax planning.

Projected Revenue and Budget Implications

Klingbeil has pencilled in €1 billion in additional revenue from fighting tax fraud in 2027. The draft budget for next year sets spending at €555.4 billion.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Christian Kraemer; editing by Matthias Williams and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany is treating tax evasion as a felony, raising maximum sentences for organised tax crime from 10 to 15 years and eliminating voluntary disclosures to avoid prosecution (de.marketscreener.com).
  • The government will deploy AI and data‑sharing across customs and law enforcement, add 1,500 customs staff, extend accounting record retention, and mandate secure electronic cash registers to boost enforcement (tagesschau.de).
  • Officials expect the crackdown to generate “billions of euros” in additional revenue by 2027, with an initial target of €1 billion from anti‑fraud efforts in the 2027 draft budget (de.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new measures is Germany introducing to combat tax crime?
Germany plans a 26-point package, including tougher penalties, more investigators, AI tools, and stricter company reporting requirements.
How much additional revenue is expected from Germany's tax crime crackdown?
Officials expect the new measures to raise billions of euros, with €1 billion pencilled in for 2027.
Will penalties for tax crime increase under Germany's new plan?
Yes, maximum prison sentences for organised tax crime will rise from 10 to 15 years, and fines for companies involved in tax evasion will also increase.
How will technology play a role in Germany’s tax enforcement?
Germany will use artificial intelligence in a new data analysis centre to help authorities detect fraud and improve coordination.
What changes are proposed for business reporting under the new tax package?
Companies must report value added tax more promptly, keep records for 15 years, and cash-intensive businesses must use electronic cash registers.

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