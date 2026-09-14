Zelenskiy Asks Lawmakers to Support Removal of Prosecutor General in Ukraine
Ukrainian Political Developments and Prosecutor General's Removal
Sept 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he was asking lawmakers to support the removal of Ukraine's prosecutor general without delay.
Background on Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who resigned his post last week after a corruption investigation reached his office, had said earlier on Monday he signed a notice of suspicion to the head of Ukraine's top anti-corruption agency.
Corruption Investigation Details
Official Statements and Next Steps
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Tom Hogue)