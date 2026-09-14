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Zelenskiy asks lawmakers to support removal of prosecutor general - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy asks lawmakers to support removal of prosecutor general

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Zelenskiy Asks Lawmakers to Support Removal of Prosecutor General in Ukraine

Ukrainian Political Developments and Prosecutor General's Removal

Sept 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he was asking lawmakers to support the removal of Ukraine's prosecutor general without delay.

Background on Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who resigned his post last week after a corruption investigation reached his office, had said earlier on Monday he signed a notice of suspicion to the head of Ukraine's top anti-corruption agency.

Corruption Investigation Details

Official Statements and Next Steps

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy is pushing parliament to act swiftly on Kravchenko’s removal following his resignation after a corruption investigation reached his office (en.interfax.com.ua)
  • The probe by Ukraine’s anti‑corruption bodies, NABU and SAPO, uncovered a network allegedly protecting fraudulent call centres through bribery and money‑laundering (theguardian.com)
  • Although Kravchenko was not personally charged, his resignation underscores mounting pressure on senior officials amid escalating anti‑graft enforcement during wartime (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did President Zelenskiy ask lawmakers to support the removal of the prosecutor general?
President Zelenskiy requested lawmakers back the removal due to a corruption investigation implicating the prosecutor general's office.
Who is the prosecutor general mentioned in the article?
Ruslan Kravchenko is the prosecutor general of Ukraine mentioned in the article.
Why did Ruslan Kravchenko resign as prosecutor general?
Ruslan Kravchenko resigned after a corruption investigation reached his office.
What action did Kravchenko take before his resignation?
Before resigning, Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion to the head of Ukraine's top anti-corruption agency.

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