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StanChart names new Europe and UK CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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StanChart names new Europe and UK CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Standard Chartered Appoints New CEO for Europe and UK to Accelerate Growth

Leadership Changes and Strategic Expansion in Europe and the UK

Margaret Harwood-Jones Named CEO for Europe and UK

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has appointed Margaret Harwood-Jones as its CEO for Europe and the UK, a newly created role overseeing both markets as the bank tries to expand its business there, the lender said on Tuesday.

Strategic Focus on Cross-Border and Wealth Management Business

Expanding Corporate and Institutional Services

The appointment comes as StanChart tries to win more cross-border business from big companies and financial institutions, as well as grow its wealth management business to earn more fee-based income. 

Additional Leadership Appointments

• The London-headquartered lender also said it has named Jörg Hessenmüller as CEO for SCB AG, the Germany-based entity for its continental European business.

Recent Expansion Initiatives in Europe

New Offices and Digital Asset Services

• The bank has been expanding in Europe recently, in the last two years opening new offices in Switzerland and Brussels as well as a new entity to offer digital asset custody in Luxembourg.

Focus on High-Value Clients

Shift Away from Retail Banking

• Standard Chartered and its rival HSBC have both increasingly focused on the biggest clients in Europe in recent years where they can earn fees from advising on day-to-day services such as lending, cash management and foreign exchange, pulling back from retail banking where they struggled to compete with incumbent domestic players.

CEO's Vision for Growth

• "Europe and the UK are core to our global strategy, and there is significant opportunity to accelerate growth, leveraging our unique cross-border capabilities and platform," Harwood-Jones said.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Margaret Harwood‑Jones, previously Global Head of Financing & Securities Services with over 30 years of securities experience, steps into the new Europe & UK CEO role to spearhead regional expansion. (sc.com)
  • Jörg Hessenmüller is appointed CEO of SCB AG, the Germany‑based entity central to the bank’s continental European strategy. (sc.com)
  • These senior appointments align with Standard Chartered’s broader drive into Europe—including new offices in Switzerland and Brussels and a digital‑asset custody hub in Luxembourg under MiCA/EMI licences. (sc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Standard Chartered appointed as CEO for Europe and the UK?
Standard Chartered has appointed Margaret Harwood-Jones as its CEO for Europe and the UK.
What is the goal of Standard Chartered's new Europe and UK CEO role?
The new CEO role aims to oversee both markets and expand the bank's cross-border business and wealth management to earn more fee-based income.
Who is the new CEO for SCB AG, Standard Chartered's Germany-based entity?
Jörg Hessenmüller has been named as the CEO for SCB AG.
What recent expansions has Standard Chartered made in Europe?
Standard Chartered has opened new offices in Switzerland and Brussels and launched a digital asset custody entity in Luxembourg.
Why are Standard Chartered and HSBC focusing on large European clients?
They are focusing on large clients to earn more fees from advisory, lending, cash management, and foreign exchange services, moving away from retail banking.

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