Standard Chartered Appoints New CEO for Europe and UK to Accelerate Growth

Leadership Changes and Strategic Expansion in Europe and the UK

Margaret Harwood-Jones Named CEO for Europe and UK

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has appointed Margaret Harwood-Jones as its CEO for Europe and the UK, a newly created role overseeing both markets as the bank tries to expand its business there, the lender said on Tuesday.

Strategic Focus on Cross-Border and Wealth Management Business

Expanding Corporate and Institutional Services

The appointment comes as StanChart tries to win more cross-border business from big companies and financial institutions, as well as grow its wealth management business to earn more fee-based income.

Additional Leadership Appointments

• The London-headquartered lender also said it has named Jörg Hessenmüller as CEO for SCB AG, the Germany-based entity for its continental European business.

Recent Expansion Initiatives in Europe

New Offices and Digital Asset Services

• The bank has been expanding in Europe recently, in the last two years opening new offices in Switzerland and Brussels as well as a new entity to offer digital asset custody in Luxembourg.

Focus on High-Value Clients

Shift Away from Retail Banking

• Standard Chartered and its rival HSBC have both increasingly focused on the biggest clients in Europe in recent years where they can earn fees from advising on day-to-day services such as lending, cash management and foreign exchange, pulling back from retail banking where they struggled to compete with incumbent domestic players.

CEO's Vision for Growth

• "Europe and the UK are core to our global strategy, and there is significant opportunity to accelerate growth, leveraging our unique cross-border capabilities and platform," Harwood-Jones said.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)