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Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Russian Drone Attack Targets Ukraine Security Service Headquarters in Kyiv

Details of the Drone Attack on SBU Headquarters

Incident Overview

KYIV, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack on Friday targeted the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service in central Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Location and Target

"Unfortunately, a Russian drone struck the central building of the Security Service of Ukraine on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, across from St. Sophia Cathedral," he said on X after speaking with acting head of the service Oleksandr Poklad.

Specific Target Within the Building

"The drone was aimed directly at the office of the head of the Security Service in that building."

Casualties and Aftermath

Five people were injured in the attack, the Kyiv mayor added on the Telegram app. Heavy black smoke rose from the site.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack hit the SBU’s central building at 32–35 Volodymyrska Street, opposite St. Sophia Cathedral, and was directed at the head’s office, according to President Zelenskiy. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Five people were injured, as confirmed by Kyiv’s mayor, and heavy black smoke was seen rising from the building. (apnews.com)
  • The SBU headquarters is Ukraine’s main internal security and counterintelligence agency, coordinating critical national security operations directly under presidential authority. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was targeted in the recent Russian drone attack in Kyiv?
The headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service on Volodymyrska Street was targeted.
Who confirmed the attack on Ukraine's security service headquarters?
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the attack on social media after speaking with Oleksandr Poklad.
Were there injuries reported from the drone strike in Kyiv?
Yes, five people were injured in the attack, according to Kyiv's mayor.
Where is the SBU security service headquarters located in Kyiv?
It is located on Volodymyrska Street, across from St. Sophia Cathedral in central Kyiv.
What was seen at the site of the drone attack?
Heavy black smoke was seen rising from the site of the attack.

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