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Nagarro CEO expects watchdog to probe share price jump before takeover bid announcement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Nagarro CEO Expects BaFin Investigation Into Share Price Surge Pre-Takeover Bid

BaFin Scrutiny Follows Nagarro Share Price Movements Before Persistent Systems Takeover

Background: Share Price Surge Before Announcement

June 29 (Reuters) - German software developer Nagarro's CEO said on Monday he expects the country's financial watchdog to investigate a surge in its share price ahead of the announcement of a proposed takeover by Indian rival Persistent Systems. Nagarro's share price surged almost 20% on Friday to €40.44, hours before the two companies announced the €1 billion ($1.4 billion) takeover bid after market close.

CEO Statements on BaFin Investigation

"I expect BaFin to investigate this and hope they will find out (what happened)," Nagarro Chief Executive Manas Human told Reuters.

BaFin’s Response and Market Monitoring

BaFin declined to comment specifically on the matter. A spokesperson for the regulator said that it was continuously monitoring the market for any signs of market manipulation or the exploitation of inside information.

Market Reactions to Takeover Bid

Nagarro's share price soared 90% on Monday to €76.85 by 0907 GMT, nearing Persistent's offer price of €81 per Nagarro share. Persistent's share price dropped nearly 11% to a near 15-month low, with analysts flagging excessive valuation, integration and margin dilution risks.

Merger Planning and Insider Information Concerns

Human and Persistent's CEO Sandeep Kalra told Reuters that they had kept the teams working on the merger plans as small as possible.

Kalra’s Reaction to Potential Information Leaks

"I would be very shocked" if it emerged that inside information had been exploited, Kalra said.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Nagarro’s stock spiked nearly 20% on Friday before Persistent’s takeover bid was announced, prompting the CEO to expect a BaFin investigation into possible insider trading or manipulation (marketscreener.com).
  • Persistent Systems offered €81 per Nagarro share in an all-cash deal, reflecting a roughly 100–140% premium over pre-announcement prices; the bid is supported by Nagarro’s board and a key shareholder commitment (tradingview.com).
  • Nagarro shares surged about 90% Monday to around €77, nearing the offer price, while Persistent’s stock dropped nearly 11%, as analysts flagged risks around valuation, integration, and margin dilution (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Nagarro's CEO expect an investigation into the share price surge?
Nagarro's CEO anticipates that BaFin will investigate the sudden 20% jump in share price before the takeover bid to determine if there was any market manipulation or exploitation of inside information.
How much did Nagarro's share price increase before the takeover announcement?
Nagarro's share price surged almost 20% on Friday to €40.44, and then soared 90% to €76.85 following the announcement.
Who is proposing to acquire Nagarro, and at what price?
Indian software firm Persistent Systems is proposing a €1 billion takeover at €81 per Nagarro share.
What was BaFin's response to the expected investigation?
BaFin declined to comment specifically but stated it continuously monitors the market for signs of manipulation or inside information abuse.
How did Persistent Systems' share price react to the proposed acquisition?
Persistent Systems' share price dropped nearly 11% to a 15-month low due to concerns over valuation, integration, and potential margin dilution.

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