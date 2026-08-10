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German commercial property prices dip after fragile recovery, data show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German commercial property prices dip after fragile recovery, data show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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German Commercial Property Prices Decline After Recent Fragile Recovery

Overview of Recent Trends in German Property Markets

By Tom Sims

Commercial Real Estate Price Movements

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commercial real estate prices in Germany declined in the second quarter, the VDP banking association said on Monday, reversing a fragile recovery in recent quarters after a rise in inflation and interest rates.

The setback follows five quarters of price gains that only partially made up for several years of steep drops in the wake of war in Ukraine, which set off Germany's worst property crisis in decades.

Impact of Geopolitical Events

Like the war in Ukraine in 2022, this year's conflict in Iran and the Middle East have sparked inflation fears and higher interest rates, negative factors for the financing of commercial property.

Quarterly Data and Sector Comparison

Prices of offices and retail buildings fell 1% in the quarter from a year earlier, after a 0.5% annual gain in the first quarter, VDP's data showed.

By contrast, residential property prices clocked another gain in the quarter, though the pace slowed. Home prices rose 1.9% from a year earlier, after a 2.3% gain the first quarter.

Expert Insights and Market Sentiment

"The commercial real estate market is reacting more strongly than the residential real estate market to geopolitical developments, rising inflation expectations, and interest rate trends," said Jens Tolckmitt, CEO of VDP.

The development mirrors a survey in July that showed that the mood among those financing commercial real estate in Germany plunged ​in the quarter.

Future Outlook

"The future development of the commercial real estate markets depends, among other things, on whether and when the numerous geopolitical conflicts will be resolved," Tolckmitt said.

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Commercial property prices in Germany slipped 1% in Q2 2026, reversing gains from the previous five quarters.
  • Residential property prices rose 1.9% year‑on‑year in Q2, down from a 2.3% gain in Q1, indicating slowed but ongoing strength.
  • Financing sentiment for commercial real estate plunged amid geopolitical tensions and rising inflation expectations, signaling continued fragility in the market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did German commercial property prices decline in the second quarter?
Prices declined due to rising inflation and interest rates, reversing a fragile recovery in recent quarters.
How much did office and retail property prices fall compared to last year?
Office and retail property prices fell 1% in the quarter from a year earlier.
Did residential property prices in Germany also decline?
No, residential property prices rose 1.9% from a year earlier, though the pace of growth slowed.
What factors are affecting the German commercial real estate market?
Geopolitical developments, inflation expectations, and interest rate trends are impacting the market.
What could influence the future of the commercial real estate market in Germany?
The resolution of geopolitical conflicts will play a significant role in determining the market's future development.

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