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Europe’s extreme heat could wipe out EU growth in 2026, Triodos bank says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe’s extreme heat could wipe out EU growth in 2026, Triodos bank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Europe’s Extreme Heat Could Erase EU Growth in 2026, Triodos Bank Warns

Impact of Extreme Heat and Drought on European Economic Growth

Overview of Triodos Bank’s Report

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The extreme heat and drought affecting large parts of Europe this summer could erase much of the economic growth expected across the region, Dutch bank Triodos said in a report on Saturday.

The bank, which specialises in financing environmentally and socially sustainable projects, estimates that heat-related disruption could shave around 1% off the European Union's gross domestic product, equivalent to roughly €180 billion ($208 billion) in economic losses, driven primarily by weaker labour productivity.

Breakdown of Economic Losses

• Labour productivity losses alone could cut EU GDP by around 0.6%, while agricultural output is expected to fall by 3% to 7%.

• "Higher food prices, constrained power generation and higher electricity prices, and disruption to roads, rail and inland waterways add to the damage," Triodos said.

Country-Specific Impacts

• France is expected to be the hardest hit, with recurring heatwaves reducing GDP by around 1.4% and potentially tipping it into an annual contraction of 0.6%.

• Italy, Spain and Belgium also face substantial losses, while countries such as Poland, which experienced fewer exceptionally hot days, are expected to be less affected.

Growth Forecasts from Major Institutions

• The European Commission has forecast EU GDP growth of 1.1%, while the IMF expects the euro area to grow by around 0.9%.

($1 = 0.8657 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Triodos estimates EU GDP could fall about 1% (~€180 billion) in 2026 due to extreme heat undermining labor productivity (–0.6%) and agricultural output (–3% to –7%). (joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu)
  • France is projected to be hardest hit, facing potential GDP contraction up to –0.6%, with Italy, Spain, and Belgium also expected to suffer significant economic losses. (euronews.com)
  • EU institutions already forecast modest growth for 2026: European Commission sees about +1.1% and IMF around +0.9% for the euro area—heat-related disruptions could severely undermine these projections. (commission.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could extreme heat reduce EU GDP according to Triodos bank?
Triodos bank estimates that heat-related disruption could reduce EU GDP by around 1%, equivalent to roughly €180 billion in economic losses.
Which European countries are expected to be most affected by extreme heat?
France is expected to be hardest hit, with GDP losses around 1.4%. Italy, Spain, and Belgium also face substantial losses.
What are the main drivers of economic loss from extreme heat in Europe?
Lower labour productivity, decreased agricultural output, higher food and electricity prices, reduced power generation, and transport disruption are the main factors.
How will agricultural output in the EU be affected by the heat and drought?
Agricultural output is expected to fall by 3% to 7% due to the extreme heat and drought.

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