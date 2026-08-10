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UK's Serica says $197 million bid for Pharos is final

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Serica Energy’s Final $197 Million Bid for Pharos as Bidding War Intensifies

Overview of the Serica-Pharos Bidding War

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Serica Energy will not be raising its £145.7 million ($196.59 million) proposal for peer oil and gas producer Pharos Energy, the British company said on Monday, days after Israel's Ratio Petroleum tabled a higher takeover proposal. 

Key Details on the Bidding War for Pharos

Here are some details on the bidding war for Egypt-focused Pharos:

Serica’s Final Offer

• Financial terms of the Serica Offer, tabled on July 26, are final and will not be increased or improved, Serica said, unless in certain circumstances, including another bid for Pharos.

Ratio Petroleum’s Counteroffer

• On Friday, Ratio sweetened its offer for Pharos, valuing its shares at 32.8 pence each, slightly higher than Serica's 32.67 pence each, prompting Pharos' board to unanimously withdraw its recommendation to its shareholders for the Serica offer to instead back Ratio.

Serica’s Strategic Focus

• "Serica continues to rigorously evaluate a pipeline of opportunities, both in the UK North Sea and other areas in which the Company can successfully deliver its strategy," Serica said on Monday.

Industry Context

Dealmaking Trends and Market Drivers

• The proposals for Pharos come amid high levels of dealmaking among oil companies trying to diversify operations and helped by elevated oil prices since the start of the Iran war in late-February.

Other Recent M&A Activity

• On Friday, Kurdistan-focused DNO proposed to buy rival and partner Genel Energy, which is separately in pursuit of Capricorn Energy.($1 = 0.7411 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Serica’s July 26 offer of 32.6683 pence per share (plus special dividend) values Pharos at about £145.7 million and won’t be increased unless another bid comes in (investegate.co.uk)
  • Ratio Petroleum offered up to 28 pence per share on June 24 via scheme of arrangement, but Pharos board has now withdrawn its support for that offer (tradingview.com)
  • Pharos shareholders are being urged to back Serica’s proposal, which delivers a notable premium amid a surge in oil sector M&A driven by elevated prices and geopolitical volatility (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Serica Energy's final bid for Pharos Energy?
Serica Energy's final bid for Pharos Energy is £145.7 million ($196.59 million).
Why did Pharos Energy's board withdraw its recommendation for Serica's offer?
Pharos' board withdrew its recommendation for Serica's offer after Ratio Petroleum submitted a higher bid.
What price per share did Ratio Petroleum offer for Pharos Energy?
Ratio Petroleum's latest offer valued Pharos shares at 32.8 pence each.
Will Serica Energy increase its bid for Pharos Energy?
Serica Energy stated its proposal is final and will not be increased or improved, except under certain circumstances like another bid.
What is driving the recent dealmaking among oil companies?
High levels of dealmaking among oil companies are driven by a need to diversify operations and elevated oil prices following the Iran war.

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