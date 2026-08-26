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Nvidia forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Nvidia Expects Q3 Revenue to Surpass Analyst Estimates Amid AI Market Scrutiny

Nvidia's Financial Outlook and Market Position

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, but its outlook did little to ease investor concerns about the company's long-term dominance in the AI chip market.

Shares of the world's most valuable company fell 1.2% in extended trading. As of Tuesday's close, Nvidia has gained just 14.2% so far this year, while AMD and Intel have more than doubled.

Q3 Revenue Forecast and Analyst Expectations

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $108.0 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with analysts' average estimate of $104.19 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Nvidia said it did not assume any data center chip sales from China in its outlook.

Nvidia's Role in the AI Market

Results from Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable firms, are considered a bellwether for the AI market as its chips power most of the major data centers and advanced AI models globally.

Big Tech Spending on AI Infrastructure

The report comes weeks after companies including Microsoft and Meta — two of Nvidia's biggest customers — reinforced expectations that Big Tech would spend more than $730 billion on AI infrastructure this year, an unprecedented sum that marks a big step up from last year's $400 billion outlay.

Shift Toward In-House Chip Development

An increasing share of tech companies' slated spending is now, however, going towards in-house chip efforts that aim to reduce their reliance on Nvidia's costly and supply-constrained processors. 

Financial Ecosystem and AI Infrastructure Funding

Scrutiny has also mounted of Nvidia's role in the AI boom's complex financing ecosystem after it agreed to guarantee some deals under a new tie-up with six major financial institutions that aims to raise more than $500 billion for AI infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape in AI Chips

Growing Competition in Inference Processing

As AI is increasingly used to automate tasks and answer queries, Nvidia's graphics processors face growing competition from central processors and custom chips that are better suited to handle that process — known as inference. 

Rivals Intel and AMD are also targeting the inference market and several Chinese firms including Baidu already produce their own chips for such tasks.

Nvidia's Strategic Moves

Nvidia has taken notice. 

New Partnerships and Product Launches

In March, it unveiled a new central processor and AI system based on technology licensed from inference-focused startup Groq in a $17 billion deal, pairing Groq's chips with its upcoming Vera Rubin platform.

Reinforcing Market Leadership

The company's dominance as the AI market leader was reinforced earlier this month when SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the rocket firm would exclusively use Nvidia's hardware.

Future Revenue Opportunities

Nvidia has said the revenue opportunity for its AI chips could exceed $1 trillion through 2027, doubling from the $500 billion opportunity through 2026 that Nvidia cited for its Blackwell and Rubin chips.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia sees strong near‑term demand with Q3 guidance above consensus, but omitted China data‑center chip sales, stoking geopolitical concerns.
  • Investors remain wary of long‑term dominance amid shifting priorities toward in‑house chips and rising rivalry in inference workloads.
  • CEO Jensen Huang projects that AI‑chip revenue from Blackwell and Rubin systems could exceed $1 trillion by end of 2027, underscoring ambition on long‑term scale.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Nvidia's stock performed this year compared to AMD and Intel?
Nvidia shares have gained 14.2% so far this year, while AMD and Intel have more than doubled.
What factors are driving increased spending on AI infrastructure?
Big Tech companies like Microsoft and Meta are expected to spend over $730 billion on AI infrastructure in 2024, largely to support advanced AI models and data centers.
Is Nvidia facing increased competition in the AI chip market?
Yes, Nvidia's dominance is challenged by rivals like AMD, Intel, and several Chinese firms who are developing their own inference chips.
What recent partnerships has Nvidia formed to support AI infrastructure financing?
Nvidia agreed to partnerships with six major financial institutions aiming to raise more than $500 billion for AI infrastructure projects.

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