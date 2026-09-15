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Finance

EIB makes first investment in modular nuclear reactors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Nuclear Energy Investments EU Policy

European Investment Bank Announces First Modular Nuclear Reactor Funding

European Investment Bank's Investment in Small Modular Reactors

By Kate Abnett

Introduction to SMR Technology

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank is making its first investment in small modular nuclear reactors, it said on Tuesday, as Europe races to develop the next wave of nuclear energy technologies.

Small modular reactors (SMR) are a nascent nuclear technology that has garnered interest among data centre builders and other industries seeking around-the-clock, low-carbon energy supplies.

Advantages of Small Modular Reactors

With a smaller capacity than conventional reactors — of up to 300 megawatts of power, versus 1 gigawatt for conventional plants — SMRs can be built in factories and shipped around the world, promising a faster, more nimble way to expand nuclear energy production.

EIB's Loan to Steady Energy

The EIB will provide a €40 million ($46.18 million) loan to Finnish nuclear energy startup Steady Energy, which is developing a small modular reactor for producing heat, for a local district heating network, the bank said in a statement.

The loan is the first in a pipeline of SMR investments the EIB has planned, an official told Reuters. 

Technical Details of the Project

The 50-megawatt reactor, which is still in the concept stage, will use existing light water reactor technology, in which water moderates the nuclear chain reaction and cools the reactor. It is designed to be built underground, to increase the reactor's security.

European and Global SMR Landscape

Currently, only two commercial SMRs are in operation, in Russia and China. The European Commission wants Europe to have its first SMRs up and running by the early 2030s.

Industry and Political Reactions

“The EIB’s support to nuclear sends a positive signal to investors," said Emmanuel Brutin, the head of industry association nucleareurope.

EU Policy and Nuclear Energy

EU countries have long been at loggerheads over whether to promote atomic power, reflecting a split between members like France and Sweden which have nuclear power plants, and traditionally anti-nuclear countries like Germany and Austria, which cite concerns over safety and nuclear waste management.

As a result, the EU budget does not directly fund nuclear plants, although the EIB loan to Steady Energy comes with an EU budget guarantee. 

Future Prospects for SMRs

More than 80 SMR designs are in development worldwide, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

($1 = 0.8662 euro)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett in BrusselsEditing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • EIB’s €40 million loan to Steady Energy marks its inaugural financing in small modular reactor (SMR) development, targeting low‑carbon district heating.
  • The loan aligns with the European Commission’s SMR deployment strategy, aiming for first operational units in Europe by the early 2030s and estimated EU SMR capacity up to 53 GW by 2050.
  • Steady Energy, backed by prior private and public funding (including €32 million and Business Finland support), is advancing a 50 MW underground light‑water reactor design for urban heat networks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the European Investment Bank's first investment in modular nuclear reactors?
The EIB is providing a €40 million loan to Finland's Steady Energy for developing a small modular nuclear reactor for district heating.
What technology do Steady Energy's small modular reactors use?
Steady Energy's SMRs use existing light water reactor technology, designed to be built underground to enhance security.
How do small modular reactors differ from conventional nuclear reactors?
SMRs have a capacity of up to 300 megawatts and can be factory-built and shipped, whereas conventional reactors are much larger.
What is the European Commission's target for SMR operation?
The European Commission aims for the first SMRs in Europe to be operational by the early 2030s.
Which countries currently operate commercial small modular reactors?
Currently, only Russia and China have commercial SMRs in operation.

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