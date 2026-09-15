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Ex-Google DeepMind researcher adds to warnings that AI could 'kill all humans' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ex-Google DeepMind researcher adds to warnings that AI could 'kill all humans'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Former Google DeepMind Researcher Adds to AI Existential Risk Warnings

Growing Concerns Over AI and Human Extinction Risks

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A former Google DeepMind employee on Monday became the latest AI researcher to warn that the technology could "kill all humans", saying time could be running out to avoid the outcome.

Recent Resignations and Public Statements

Public alarm about the potential danger posed by AI is growing, after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said last week he had resigned, in part because the "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade."

Anthropic Scientists Weigh In

Anthropic scientist Evan Hubinger then responded to Coxon's comments, saying he was correct and that he believed there was a greater than 10% chance that AI could kill all humans within the next decade. 

Former DeepMind Researcher’s Warning

"I recently resigned from Google DeepMind, where I worked on AGI safety and alignment research," Bilal Chughtai wrote on X. "I earnestly believe that AI has the potential to kill us all, and that we might be running out of time to avoid this outcome."

Chughtai, who co-authored research papers while at Google DeepMind, worked there as a research engineer and left the company in July 2026, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Industry and Public Reactions

Tech Industry Leaders Call for Caution

Google did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Following recent concerns, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown in the pace of advanced AI development over the weekend, winning rare backing from SpaceXAI's Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and sparking a debate over AI "doomerism."

Calls for Coordination and Regulation

Chughtai also said that navigating AI safely was possible but would require coordination "to avoid this manic race between AI companies." 

"We need to pace AI development to a speed that society can handle, where emerging risks can be addressed before extreme harm is realised," he added.

Political Response

President Donald Trump, however, has dismissed the warnings, saying on social media the AI industry's call for regulation is a "hoax."

(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Bilal Chughtai, who left Google DeepMind in July 2026, publicly warned that AI might “kill all humans” and that time may be running out to prevent such an outcome. (axios.com)
  • Anthropic researchers Jacob Coxon and Evan Hubinger have also sounded the alarm—Coxon resigned stating researchers “earnestly believe it could kill us all by the end of the decade,” and Hubinger estimates a greater than 10 % chance of human extinction within a decade. (axios.com)
  • Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, joined by OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Elon Musk, has called for a slowdown in AI development to ensure safety mechanisms can keep pace amid escalating risks. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has recently warned about existential AI risk?
Former Google DeepMind researcher Bilal Chughtai and Anthropic researchers have expressed concerns about AI's potential to cause severe harm.
What potential danger did the DeepMind researcher mention?
He warned that artificial intelligence could 'kill all humans' if not properly regulated and developed cautiously.
How do industry leaders react to AI risk concerns?
Leaders like Elon Musk and Sam Altman supported calls to slow advanced AI development, while Donald Trump dismissed the warnings as a 'hoax'.
What solutions were proposed to address AI risks?
Researchers suggested better coordination among AI companies and pacing development to address risks before harm can occur.
Why did Bilal Chughtai resign from Google DeepMind?
He resigned partly due to concerns about AGI safety and the potential existential risks posed by AI.

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