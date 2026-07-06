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Shares edge higher in Asia as oil dips, earnings loom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shares edge higher in Asia as oil dips, earnings loom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Asian Shares Gain as Oil Prices Drop, Earnings Season and Fed Awaited

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were mostly firmer on Monday, as Wall Street futures started the week with gains on hopes for an upbeat earnings season, while easing oil prices promised relief from inflationary pressures.

While there were no new developments in the fractious U.S.-Iran peace talks, ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz with 160 vessels reported from Monday to Saturday last week.

Oil Prices and OPEC+ Output

OPEC+ also agreed a further increase in output targets by 188,000 barrels per day from August, on top of similar increases for June and July. As a result, Brent slipped 0.6% to near four-month lows at $71.70 a barrel and U.S. crude lost 0.5% to $68.38. [O/R]

Federal Reserve Outlook

The cooling in energy costs combined with a softer U.S. payrolls report, led markets to scale back the risk of a Federal Reserve rate hike in the near term, with futures implying a 78% chance of a steady outcome at the July 29 meeting.

Minutes of the Fed's last meeting are due on Wednesday and should offer colour on the hawkish turn by some board members, though that preceded the recent slide in oil.

Expert Commentary

"Even if you thought there was a risk the Fed might move soon, I think we're safe at least for another month," said Richard Yetsenga, head of research at ANZ.

"Our view overall still is the Fed won't do anything, but clearly we've been above target on the Fed's preferred inflation measure for five years," he added. "There is some risk that the Fed just runs out of patience."

Earnings Season and Tech Sector

The diminished risk of a hike this month should allow investors to focus on the looming earnings season, where the AI boom is set to deliver bumper tech profits.

This week has just Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo as tasters, though Samsung Electronics is set to make a splash on Tuesday as analysts expect an 18-fold increase in profits.

Profit Bonanza for Chipmakers

The world's largest memory chipmaker by sales is likely to flag an operating profit of 86 trillion won ($56.35 billion) for the April to June quarter, according to an LSEG SmartEstimate.

South Korea's red hot market cooled a little last week but is still up 92% for the year so far as AI demand and tight supplies boost chip prices. The index added another 2.25% on Monday, while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4%.

Global Markets and Economic Events

In Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures were flat, while DAX futures rose 0.2% and FTSE futures fell 0.2%. S&P 500 futures firmed 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures climbed 1.4% on top of a 2.1% gain last week.

Upcoming Economic Data

The data calendar kicks off with the U.S. ISM Services survey later on Monday where forecasts favour a slight pullback to a still-healthy 54.0 in June.

Central Bankers' Commentary

A clutch of central bankers are speaking at an ECB conference later in the day, including Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller, while ECB President Christine Lagarde is also due to speak in Paris.

New Zealand Central Bank Decision

New Zealand's central bank is due to meet on Wednesday and markets are wagering it will raise its 2.25% cash rate by a quarter point, the first hike since mid-2023.

Policy makers have foreshadowed a tightening for some time, though again that was before the tumble in oil prices and there has to be a chance it will surprise by holding rates steady.

Currency and Commodity Markets

In currency markets, the dollar index had steadied at 100.880 after dipping in the wake of the disappointing June payrolls report. The euro was flat at $1.1445, just above the recent 13-month low of $1.1325.

The dollar held at 161.45 yen, not far from 40-year peaks of 162.84 as speculators remain wary of Japanese intervention.

In commodity markets, gold was little moved at $4,177 an ounce, having bounced 2% last week. [GOL/]  

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • OPEC+ confirmed a further output hike of 188,000 barrels per day from August—continuing the trend of monthly increases—which helped push Brent crude toward four‑month lows, around $72 a barrel. (apnews.com)
  • Markets scaled back expectations for a July Fed rate hike after a weaker-than-forecast U.S. payrolls report; CME‑based futures now assign roughly a 76–82% probability of the Fed holding rates steady at its July 29 meeting. (ca.investing.com)
  • Attention is turning to the earnings season, with AI-driven momentum lifting tech names—Samsung Electronics is forecast to report a staggering 18-fold profit jump for the quarter, fueling optimism among chipmakers and investors alike. (kitco.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian share markets rising?
Asian share markets are mostly firmer due to easing oil prices and optimism about the upcoming corporate earnings season.
How have oil prices affected inflation risks?
Oil prices have dipped, relieving inflationary pressures and reducing the near-term risk of a Federal Reserve rate hike.
What is the outlook for the upcoming earnings season?
Markets are optimistic about the earnings season, especially for tech companies and chipmakers, with expectations of strong profits.
What actions are expected from central banks this week?
The U.S. Fed is expected to keep rates steady, while New Zealand's central bank may hike rates; several central bank officials will speak at events.
How have currency and gold markets reacted?
The dollar index steadied after weak payroll data, the euro remains above its 13-month low, and gold prices are little changed after recent gains.

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