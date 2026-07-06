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Oil slips after OPEC+ agrees to raise output targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil slips after OPEC+ agrees to raise output targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Oil OPEC+

Oil Edges Lower After OPEC+ Output Increase and Recovery in Key Export Routes

By Florence Tan

OPEC+ Output Decisions and Global Oil Market Dynamics

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched lower on Monday after OPEC+ agreed to further increase its output targets from August while exports from key producers via the Strait of Hormuz are recovering, potentially adding to global supplies.

Oil Price Movements and Market Reactions

Brent crude futures slid 24 cents, or 0.33%, to $71.88 a barrel by 0010 GMT after settling 0.45% higher on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.58 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.16%. There was no settlement for WTI on Friday as U.S. markets were closed ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Saturday.

Both contracts were little changed last week, after mostly falling over the past few weeks, as investors kept a close eye on talks between the United States and Iran over the fate of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while keeping tabs on the recovery in Gulf oil exports.

OPEC+ Output Increase and Its Implications

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia agreed on Sunday to further increase output targets by 188,000 barrels per day from August, on top of similar increases for June and July.

Challenges to Output Implementation

However, the increase has remained largely on paper because of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which closed the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic for key OPEC producers, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq, capping their output.

"The number was largely in line with expectation," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said,

"With UAE leaving and when quotas are probably still not being met due to production still ramping up after the conflict - I'm not sure they mean much at the moment."

Changes in OPEC Membership and Export Recovery

The United Arab Emirates quit OPEC as of May 1.

Gulf members have begun reviving supplies shut during the Iran war and are increasing exports.

Gulf and Russian Oil Export Trends

OPEC oil output in June rose by 3.3 million barrels per day month-on-month to 19.43 million bpd, a Reuters survey found, recovering from its lowest in more than two decades.

Gulf oil exports in June jumped more than 3 million barrels from May to exceed 10 million barrels per day, although the volume remained 40% below pre-war levels, data showed.

In addition, oil shipments from Russia's western ports hit a record high in June and are expected to maintain that level in July as its refineries have been damaged in drone attacks by Ukraine that have forced Moscow to boost crude exports, industry sources said.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • OPEC+ set to modestly raise combined output targets by 188,000 barrels per day starting August—the fifth consecutive monthly hike (apnews.com)
  • OPEC production rebounded strongly in June, up roughly 3.3 million bpd to about 19.43 million bpd, signaling recovery from earlier disruptions (marketscreener.com)
  • Russian crude exports via western ports surged to near‑record levels in June as refinery outages diverted more volumes to export markets (ca.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices slip after the OPEC+ meeting?
Oil prices slipped because OPEC+ agreed to raise its output targets, and exports from major producers via the Strait of Hormuz and Russia have increased, adding to global supply.
How much did OPEC+ agree to increase oil output by?
OPEC+ agreed to increase output targets by 188,000 barrels per day from August, in addition to earlier increases.
How has the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz impacted oil exports?
The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic for key OPEC producers, limiting their output and exports.
What impact did recent events have on Gulf oil exports?
Gulf oil exports in June rose over 3 million barrels from May, exceeding 10 million barrels per day, though still 40% below pre-war levels.
Why are Russia's oil shipments at a record high?
Russian oil shipments are at a record high due to refinery damage from Ukrainian drone attacks, forcing Moscow to increase crude exports.

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