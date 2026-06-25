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Morning Bid: Micron puts chips back on the table

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Micron Earnings Spark AI Rally and Boost Global Memory Chip Stocks

Market Reactions and Broader Economic Impacts

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Micron Earnings Ignite AI Rally

High-stakes earnings from Micron more than delivered by outlining strong demand for its memory chips and that was enough to breathe life back into an AI-fuelled rally as investors shrugged off, for now, worries over valuations and demand.

Valuation Concerns and Investor Sentiment

Markets have cowered in recent days over worries that valuations for AI-related firms have become stretched following years of blistering gains with concerns also rising over whether the massive spending will take too long to pay off.

Micron’s Strategic Position in AI Supply Chain

Micron, the only U.S.-based manufacturer of high bandwidth memory chips used alongside Nvidia's AI processors, helped ease some of those concerns as its earnings showed customers had committed $22 billion to lock in supplies of memory chips.

The firm also said it does not have a sense of when memory supply will catch up with increasing demand. Good news then also for Micron's South Korean rivals SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.

Global Market Movements

South Korean Chipmakers Surge

They both surged to take the KOSPI up about 5%, as the world's best-performing stock market since the start of 2025 takes a wild ride on AI frenzy, fuelled by insatiable retail enthusiasm.

Societal Impact in South Korea

Not only has this AI rally turned the two South Korean chipmaking giants into stock market darlings and trillion-dollar firms, it has also thrust their employees into the top tier of the country's highly competitive marriage market.

Oil Prices and Inflationary Pressure

Oil prices are back where they were before war broke out in the Middle East at the end of February. That could help ease some inflationary pressure. No one seems to have told bond traders though, who are still pricing in at least one rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year.

Currency Markets and Upcoming Economic Events

Dollar Strength and Yen Weakness

Those rate-hike bets have led the dollar to a more than one-year high against a basket of currencies, with the yen hovering near 40-year lows. It last fetched 161.73 per U.S. dollar and a break beyond 161.96 would be its lowest since 1986.

Focus on U.S. Inflation Data

The spotlight will turn to U.S. inflation data, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, that could perhaps push the yen beyond those levels and to the brink of another round of intervention from Tokyo.

Key Economic Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

Economic events: Germany GfK consumer sentiment for July, France consumer confidence for June

(By Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Micron posted a staggering 74% YoY revenue surge to ~$41.5 bn, alongside ~$22 bn in five‑year binding customer agreements, underscoring durable AI‑memory demand (news.nate.com)
  • South Korea’s KOSPI jumped 5–5.6% on the back of Micron’s earnings, with SK Hynix and Samsung surging amid the AI memory rally (tomshardware.com)
  • Despite strong results, memory supply remains structurally constrained—even Micron can only meet around 50–66% of demand—and supply tightness is expected to extend beyond 2026 (pcgamer.com)
  • The dollar is rallying on Fed rate‑hike bets, pushing the yen toward 161.73—and perilously close to 161.96, a 40‑year low, ahead of looming U.S. PCE inflation data (inkl.com)
  • Oil prices have eased back to levels seen before the Iran‑Middle East war’s peak in early February, providing some respite for inflation pressures (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Micron's earnings report affect the global markets?
Micron's strong earnings and reported demand for memory chips helped fuel an AI rally and eased recent concerns about overvaluation in tech stocks.
Which companies benefited from the AI-fueled rally after Micron's report?
Micron's South Korean rivals, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, saw significant stock surges following the positive news.
What is the current outlook for memory chip supplies?
Micron indicated it does not know when memory chip supply will catch up with demand, reflecting continued tightness in the market.
How are oil prices and the dollar impacting global markets?
Oil prices have returned to pre-conflict levels, potentially easing inflation, while the dollar sits at a one-year high amid ongoing U.S. rate hike bets.
What upcoming economic events are influencing markets?
Key economic events include Germany's GfK consumer sentiment for July and France's consumer confidence data for June.

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