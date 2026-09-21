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Trump says US is working on deal to purchase potash from Belarus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says US is working on deal to purchase potash from Belarus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Trump Announces US Negotiating Potash Deal With Belarus to Lower Costs

US Potash Deal with Belarus: Details and Implications

WASHINGTON/WINNIPEG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington is working on a deal to purchase potash from Belarus for less than what the US currently pays to Canada.

"The United States is working on a massive Deal with respect to the purchase of Potash from Belarus," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"The pricing would be for substantially less than we are currently paying to Canada, very good news for our Farmers and Ranchers."

Potash: Importance and Market Dynamics

The mineral helps improve a plant's disease resistance and crop quality and increases yields.

Trade Relations and Strategic Leverage

The announcement signals Trump's willingness to use alternative suppliers as leverage in his trade disputes with Canada, which supplies the vast majority of US potash imports. It could also mark a further thaw in Washington's relations with Belarus after the lifting of sanctions. 

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Saskatchewan-based Nutrien, the world's top potash producer, had no immediate comment. 

Lukashenko’s Perspective and Financial Concerns

Belarusian Potash Exports and US Sanctions

LUKASHENKO SEEKS FROZEN FUNDS 

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia,  said on September 11 that his country resumed selling potash to the United States following the lifting of US sanctions. Lukashenko said he  wants Washington to return over $40 million that is "stuck" in the US banking system, however. 

Logistical and Geopolitical Challenges

Belarus and Russia are major potash producers, but sanctions and the closing of a key port on Lithuania's Baltic coast have made those supplies expensive to ship to the US through Russia's Arctic. The US is still receiving potash exports from Russia, but the overwhelming majority of supply comes from nearby Canada. 

Analysts’ Reactions and Market Impact

Expert Opinions on Price Effects

ANALYSTS DOUBT PRICE IMPACT 

Fertilizer analyst Josh Linville of StoneX said he doubts Belarusian potash will play a major role in either supplies for US farmers or in lowering prices that they presently pay. 

"I'm afraid the impact would be limited. We have not struggled to find potash," he said. "We have more than enough to go around. It is phosphate and nitrogen that we need help with."  

Global Fertilizer Supply Constraints

Even if Lithuania opened its port of Klaipeda to Belarusian potash exports, the relatively low current value of potash makes it hard to justify exports through the Baltic and across the Atlantic Ocean, Linville said.

The Iran war has restricted nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer supplies, blocking most Gulf shipments of nitrogen fertilizer, natural gas and sulfur —  a key component in phosphate mining. 

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Additional reporting by Ed White; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. is exploring potash imports from Belarus to reduce reliance on Canada, which supplies over 80% of U.S. potash imports (apnews.com).
  • The shift follows the U.S. lifting sanctions on Belarusian potash producers (Belaruskali, Belarusian Potash Company, Agrorozkvit) in exchange for political prisoner releases (apnews.com).
  • Canada remains the dominant supplier (nearly 39% of global exports; over 85% of U.S. imports), while Belarus accounted for about 18% of global exports and is the world’s fourth‑largest producer (natural-resources.canada.ca).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump announce about potash imports?
He said the US is working on a deal to buy potash from Belarus at prices lower than current imports from Canada.
Why is potash important for US agriculture?
Potash improves crop yields, disease resistance, and plant quality, making it vital for farmers and ranchers.
Will buying potash from Belarus significantly lower US fertilizer prices?
Analysts doubt Belarusian potash will meaningfully impact US supply or significantly lower prices compared to Canadian imports.
What is the status of US-Belarus relations following this announcement?
The announcement suggests a thaw in relations after the US lifted sanctions and resumed trade with Belarus.
What logistical challenges affect potash exports from Belarus to the US?
Sanctions, closed ports in Lithuania, and high shipping costs make Belarusian exports less competitive for the US market.

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