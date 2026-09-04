EU Enlargement Commissioner Cancels Serbia Visit Over Mladic Funeral Controversy

Commissioner's Decision and EU Values

Background of the Canceled Visit

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The European Commissioner for enlargement Marta Kos on Friday canceled a trip to Serbia after a Serbian government plane took the body of former army commander and convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic, who died last week, to Belgrade for what is expected to be a huge funeral.

Statement from Marta Kos

"The glorification surrounding his death is incompatible with the values on which the EU path is built. That path requires confronting the past, genuine reconciliation and respecting the victims of war crimes," Kos wrote on X.

Further Remarks on EU Principles

"The values that underpin our common future are not negotiable. In this context, I have decided not to proceed with my planned visit to Serbia at this time," added Kos.

Context: Ratko Mladic and the Western Balkans

Ratko Mladic's Convictions and Death

Mladic, who was convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, died last week in a U.N. detention facility in The Hague aged 84.

EU Accession Aspirations in the Region

Six Western Balkan countries want to join the EU – Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo – but are at different stages of the accession process.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)