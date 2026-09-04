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EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Banking headlines Europe EU Enlargement

EU Enlargement Commissioner Cancels Serbia Visit Over Mladic Funeral Controversy

Commissioner's Decision and EU Values

Background of the Canceled Visit

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The European Commissioner for enlargement Marta Kos on Friday canceled a trip to Serbia after a Serbian government plane took the body of former army commander and convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic, who died last week, to Belgrade for what is expected to be a huge funeral.

Statement from Marta Kos

"The glorification surrounding his death is incompatible with the values on which the EU path is built. That path requires confronting the past, genuine reconciliation and respecting the victims of war crimes," Kos wrote on X.

Further Remarks on EU Principles

"The values that underpin our common future are not negotiable. In this context, I have decided not to proceed with my planned visit to Serbia at this time," added Kos.

Context: Ratko Mladic and the Western Balkans

Ratko Mladic's Convictions and Death

Mladic, who was convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, died last week in a U.N. detention facility in The Hague aged 84.

EU Accession Aspirations in the Region

Six Western Balkan countries want to join the EU – Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo – but are at different stages of the accession process.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Kos called the glorification of Mladic incompatible with EU accession values, prompting cancellation of her Serbia trip.
  • Mladic’s remains were flown to Serbia in a government plane; expected state or military funeral draws sharp EU criticism as revisionist.
  • EU demands Serbia confront its past and demonstrate genuine reconciliation as part of its stalled EU enlargement process.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did EU Commissioner Marta Kos cancel her trip to Serbia?
Marta Kos canceled her trip due to the glorification of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic’s funeral, which she stated is incompatible with EU values.
Who was Ratko Mladic?
Ratko Mladic was a former army commander convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes during Bosnia's 1992-95 war.
What did Marta Kos say about Serbia’s tribute to Mladic?
Kos said the glorification of Mladic's death is incompatible with the values on which the EU path is built and emphasized the need for genuine reconciliation.
Which countries are seeking EU accession in the Western Balkans?
Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo are seeking EU accession at different stages.
Where did Ratko Mladic die?
Ratko Mladic died in a U.N. detention facility in The Hague at the age of 84.

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