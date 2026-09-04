GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Finance

Factbox-What is Ukraine's SBU security agency?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Geopolitics

What is Ukraine's SBU? Size, Leadership, and Key Operations Explained

Overview of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU)

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russia fired a drone into the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in central Kyiv on Friday, in what Ukrainian authorities condemned as the latest in a string of escalations in the war.

Here are some key facts about the organisation.

What is the SBU?

The SBU is a powerful and shadowy organisation that emerged out of the Ukrainian branch of the Soviet-era KGB when Ukraine gained independence in 1991. It has a sprawling purview over domestic security and related matters. Since Russia's 2022 invasion, it has played an expansive role in the fighting, investigating war crimes, countering cyberattacks, conducting counterintelligence and catching Russian agents. It also has thousands of Alpha special forces which have conducted drone attacks on Russian military hardware on the battlefield as well as oil refineries and military facilities deep inside Russia. They have also used sea drones to attack tankers that transport Russian oil.

Key Operations and Activities

Authors of 'Operation Spiderweb'

The organisation has said it carried out some of the war's most spectacular operations against Russia, such as using a truck bomb to strike Russia's bridge to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in October 2022. Last year, it masterminded an elaborate 2025 drone attack, codenamed Spiderweb, that struck a slew of Russian strategic bombers at airbases deep inside Russia. It is also widely seen as a major player in a campaign of covert assassinations of senior Russian military and other figures blamed by Ukraine for carrying out war crimes. Russia has denounced those killings as terrorist attacks.

Who is in Charge of the SBU?

The agency is run by acting head Oleksandr Poklad, whose office was directly targeted by the drone that hit the SBU's headquarters in Kyiv on Friday, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Poklad, who was appointed in July, was not injured, the agency said.

How Big is the SBU?

The SBU has expanded in size during the war. The number of people working in the SBU is classified, but legislation caps the maximum number of personnel it is permitted to have during wartime at 41,000. The figure is likely to be in that ballpark. The legislative cap was increased last year from the previous wartime threshold of 31,000 personnel.

Bitter Rivalry with Military Intelligence

The SBU has a long-running rivalry with the Main Intelligence Directorate, Ukraine's military intelligence agency. A dispute this week between members of the organisations spiralled into a shootout in which several military intelligence officers were injured in Kyiv. Zelenskiy has ordered an investigation into what happened.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Succession and structure: Formed in 1991–92 from the Ukrainian branch of the KGB, the SBU is Ukraine’s main internal security service with military status and broad powers, including counter‑intelligence, anti‑terrorism, and cyber defense (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Special operations: Its Alpha special operations unit has carried out strategic missions inside Russia—most notably Operation Spiderweb on June 1, 2025, using FPV drones to strike Russian strategic bombers at five airbases (janes.com).
  • Size and capacity: Wartime legislation allows up to 41,000 personnel, up from the previous cap of 31,000; the actual current size remains classified (protocol.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the SBU in Ukraine?
The SBU is Ukraine's Security Service, a powerful intelligence and security agency that emerged from the Soviet-era KGB after Ukraine's independence.
What role does the SBU play in the war with Russia?
The SBU investigates war crimes, counters cyberattacks, conducts counterintelligence, and carries out covert operations and special forces missions against Russian targets.
Who leads the SBU?
The SBU is led by acting head Oleksandr Poklad, appointed in July.
How many people work for the SBU?
The exact number is classified, but wartime legislation caps the SBU's personnel at 41,000.
What is the SBU's relationship with Ukraine's military intelligence?
The SBU has a long-running rivalry with Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, recently leading to a shootout between members of both agencies.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

Image for Portugal asks Air France-KLM, Lufthansa for improved offers in TAP sale

Portugal asks Air France-KLM, Lufthansa for improved offers in TAP sale

Image for US and allies push IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say

US and allies push IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say

Image for Airbus says preliminary deal reached with Spanish unions after weeks of strikes

Airbus says preliminary deal reached with Spanish unions after weeks of strikes

Image for Israeli investors in crosshairs of Argentina's Milei over Falklands oil project

Israeli investors in crosshairs of Argentina's Milei over Falklands oil project

Image for Third German grid sabotage attempt as state election looms

Third German grid sabotage attempt as state election looms

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Why Debt Maturity Clustering Is Becoming a Treasury Operating Risk
Why Debt Maturity Clustering Is Becoming a Treasury Operating Risk
Image for Ukraine sees growing appetite for talks on Russian frozen assets, senior official says
Ukraine sees growing appetite for talks on Russian frozen assets, senior official says
Image for Spain urges EU to create climate adaptation fund, set binding targets
Spain urges EU to create climate adaptation fund, set binding targets
Image for Yields rise, stocks mostly ease after solid U.S. jobs report 
Yields rise, stocks mostly ease after solid U.S. jobs report 
Image for Dollar bounces on job gains, then pares ahead of CPI
Dollar bounces on job gains, then pares ahead of CPI
Image for Stellantis in talks with Huawei, JAC over Maserati partnership, sources say
Stellantis in talks with Huawei, JAC over Maserati partnership, sources say
Image for Opposition by US and Russia raises doubts over autonomous weapons talks outcome, diplomats say
Opposition by US and Russia raises doubts over autonomous weapons talks outcome, diplomats say
Image for SoftPak Financial Systems Highlights AI and Automation in Portfolio Management
SoftPak Financial Systems Highlights AI and Automation in Portfolio Management
Image for Norway's $2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings
Norway's $2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings
Image for The Class JP Conte Says Every High Schooler Needs
The Class JP Conte Says Every High Schooler Needs
Image for Oil heads for weekly gain as US-Iran fighting resumes; diesel hits record high
Oil heads for weekly gain as US-Iran fighting resumes; diesel hits record high
Image for Italy's deputy PM says banks, energy firms should help with public finances
Italy's deputy PM says banks, energy firms should help with public finances
View All Finance Posts