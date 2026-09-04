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Norway to help Russians stranded in Arctic after ship seizure, government says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Norway to Support Russians in Svalbard After Court Seizes Expedition Ship

Norwegian Response to Svalbard Ship Seizure

Background of the Incident

OSLO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Norway will provide necessary assistance to Russians in the Arctic Svalbard islands following the arrest of a ship transporting passengers and supplies to the archipelago, the Nordic country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

A Norwegian court this week ordered the seizure in Svalbard of the Professor Molchanov cruise ship on behalf of a Ukrainian company involved in a legal dispute, stranding its passengers and crew and leading Moscow to accuse Norway of "piracy".

Norwegian Authorities' Actions

"Norwegian authorities are doing what we can to protect Russian citizens who have found themselves in a difficult situation in Svalbard now," Norway's foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters, adding that it was complying with its international obligations.

Russian Settlements and Sanctions Relief

The town of Barentsburg, where the ship is being held, is one of two Russian settlements on Svalbard which have a combined 392 residents out of a population of 2,914, according to Statistics Norway.

Russian companies are regularly given sanctions relief to ensure the import of food and other necessary goods to the islands, the ministry said.

Details of the Professor Molchanov Ship

The 71-metre (233-foot) Professor Molchanov can carry 32 crew and 52 passengers and has a library, sauna, bar and two restaurants, according to the Cruisemapper website. It is used for scientific expeditions and commercial cruises.

Legal Dispute and International Reactions

Ukrainian Company’s Claim

The court-ordered seizure was made on behalf of Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz, which seeks to enforce a $4.22 billion compensation award for assets Moscow took when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Russia's Response

Russia has said it plans to appeal the ruling.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Norwegian authorities are ensuring assistance and repatriation of the stranded Russians in Svalbard, citing international obligations and humanitarian considerations (apnews.com).
  • The seizure of the Professor Molchanov vessel, ordered by the Nord‑Troms and Senja District Court on 31 August 2026, stems from Ukraine’s Naftogaz seeking to enforce a $4.22 billion arbitration award related to Crimea asset expropriation (naftogaz.com).
  • Barentsburg and Pyramiden, the Russian settlements on Svalbard, host around 392 residents as of early 2026, highlighting the small community affected by the incident (ssb.no).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Professor Molchanov ship seized in Svalbard?
A Norwegian court seized the Professor Molchanov ship due to a legal dispute involving Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz seeking compensation for assets lost during Russia's annexation of Crimea.
How is Norway helping Russians stranded in Svalbard?
Norwegian authorities are providing assistance to Russian citizens affected by the seizure, aiming to protect them and comply with international obligations.
Who owns the Professor Molchanov ship?
The Professor Molchanov is a cruise ship used for scientific expeditions and commercial cruises, caught in a dispute initiated by Naftogaz over compensation from Russia.
How many Russians live in Svalbard?
Barentsburg and another settlement house a total of 392 Russian residents out of Svalbard's population of 2,914.
Has Russia responded to the ship seizure?
Yes, Russia has accused Norway of 'piracy' and stated it plans to appeal the Norwegian court ruling.

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