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Malta attorney general set to appeal acquittal in journalist murder trial - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Malta attorney general set to appeal acquittal in journalist murder trial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Malta Attorney General Expected to Appeal Acquittal in High-Profile Journalist Murder Trial

Attorney General's Response to the Acquittal

By Chris Scicluna

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malta's attorney general is set to appeal the acquittal of a top businessman over the murder of an anti-corruption journalist, seeking a retrial, the Times of Malta and other media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Details of the Acquittal

A jury acquitted businessman Yorgen Fenech in an 8-1 verdict on charges of complicity to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia and criminal association. Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb metres from her home in 2017.

Implications of the Appeal

The appeal, if filed, would prolong one of Europe's most closely watched murder cases. Five men have been convicted of carrying out the killing or supplying the bomb, but the acquittal of Fenech, who prosecutors said commissioned the murder, has left no one held legally responsible for ordering it.

Attorney General's Office and Legal Procedures

The attorney general's office has not yet officially declared its intention, and it could not be contacted for comment.

The law allows 15 working days for an appeal on points of law before three judges.

Reactions from the Victim's Family

One of Caruana Galizia's sons, Matthew, said in a Facebook post that a push for a retrial “is the right thing".

"All branches of the state including the judiciary must not allow our country to be one in which people get away with murder," he added.

Legal Grounds for Appeal

The Court of Criminal Appeal may only consider an appeal from jury trials if it considers there was a "grave irregularity during the proceedings", or if the judgment was clearly the result of a "manifest misinterpretation" or “manifestly wrong application of the law” which could have had a bearing on the verdict.

The grounds upon which the appeal may be filed were not disclosed. Observers said a potential issue concerned what prosecutors were allowed to tell jurors and what they were prevented from telling them.

(Writing by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Attorney General must file appeal within 15 working days on grounds such as grave procedural irregularity or misapplication of law (timesofmalta.com)
  • One contested issue is the ruling that jurors were not told about Fenech’s 2019 presidential pardon request, which prosecution may argue affected the verdict (timesofmalta.com)
  • While bomb suppliers have been convicted and their life sentences upheld, no one has been legally held responsible for commissioning Caruana Galizia’s murder following Fenech’s acquittal (daphne.foundation)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yorgen Fenech and what was he accused of?
Yorgen Fenech is a top Maltese businessman who was accused of complicity to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and criminal association.
What was the verdict in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder trial?
A jury acquitted Yorgen Fenech by an 8-1 verdict on charges related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Is Malta's attorney general appealing the acquittal?
Malta's attorney general is reportedly set to appeal the acquittal and is seeking a retrial, but no official declaration has been made yet.
What happens if the appeal is filed?
If filed, the appeal could prolong the high-profile case, with the Court of Criminal Appeal possibly considering the grounds for a retrial.
What is the timeline for the appeal process?
The law allows 15 working days for an appeal on points of law to be filed before three judges.

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