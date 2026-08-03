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Oil tumbles as Trump cancels attack on Iran to reach nuclear deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil tumbles as Trump cancels attack on Iran to reach nuclear deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Plunges $4 as Trump Seeks Nuclear Deal with Iran, Cancels Attack

Market Reaction and Geopolitical Developments

By Florence Tan

Oil Price Movements

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled $4 a barrel on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump held off on a fresh attack on Iran, seeking to reach a quick deal that would halt Tehran's nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures slid $4.08, or 4.64%, to $83.85 by 2352 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.66 a barrel, down $4.01, or 4.74%.

Previous Price Surge

Both contracts jumped more than 20% last month after fighting between the U.S. and Iran resumed and as attacks on several tankers around Oman heightened security concerns, deterring shippers from entering the Gulf to load oil.

Diplomatic Efforts and Regional Tensions

Trump's Statement and De-escalation Hopes

In a sign of de-escalation, Trump said late on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked for time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the vital strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat".

Analyst Perspective

"The bigger focus is whether this week turns into a rinse and repeat of last week — with hopes of a deal collapsing as Iran digs in its heels and continues to leverage its control over the Strait, potentially through an attack on a U.S. base or a tanker transiting the waterway," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Shipping and Security Updates

Two tankers laden with Saudi oil crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait out of the Red Sea over the weekend while traffic in the Strait of Hormuz slowed following reports of vessel attacks, shipping data showed on Monday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations has reported three more tanker attacks since Saturday.

OPEC+ Production Decisions

Quota Increase Announcement

On Sunday, OPEC+ approved an oil production quota increase of around 188,000 barrels per day from September, the producer group said, in a move that completes the unwinding of a layer of voluntary output cuts.

Impact of Ongoing Conflicts

Due to export disruptions from the Gulf, Russia and Kazakhstan caused by the Iran and Ukraine wars, successive monthly OPEC+ hikes over most of this year have remained largely on paper with little impact on the market.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump paused planned strikes on Iran to pursue rapid negotiations, reducing geopolitical risk and sending oil prices down sharply.
  • Brent crude fell about 4.6% to $83.85 and US WTI dropped about 4.7% to $80.66, reversing previous gains from heightened Gulf tensions.
  • OPEC+ approved a modest production quota increase (~188,000 bpd from September), completing rollback of voluntary cuts amid persistent export disruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall sharply on Monday?
Oil prices dropped $4 per barrel after President Trump called off a new attack on Iran to negotiate a deal resolving nuclear tensions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it important?
The Strait of Hormuz is a key waterway for global oil shipments. Its closure or threat thereof can significantly impact oil prices and supply routes.
What action did President Trump take regarding Iran?
President Trump paused plans for a fresh attack on Iran, instead seeking a quick nuclear agreement to defuse regional tensions.
How did OPEC+ respond to recent oil market disruptions?
OPEC+ approved an increase in oil production quotas by 188,000 barrels per day from September to address ongoing export disruptions.
Have tanker attacks affected global oil shipping?
Yes, attacks on tankers in the Gulf and near Oman have slowed traffic and deterred shippers, raising global oil market security concerns.

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