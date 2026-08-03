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Oil slumps on hopes of Iran deal, yen spikes suddenly after intervention - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil slumps on hopes of Iran deal, yen spikes suddenly after intervention

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Currency Oil Asia

Oil Prices Slide on Iran Deal Prospects as Yen Surges Amid Joint Intervention

Market Reactions to Middle East Developments and Yen Intervention

By Ankur Banerjee

Oil Prices Plunge on Hopes of Iran Deal

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices skidded and stocks wobbled on Monday as hopes of peace in the Middle East grew, while the yen jumped suddenly after the U.S. and Japan confirmed joint intervention to prop up the frail currency.

Brent crude futures sank more than 6% to $82.41 after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran will happen on Monday. He had earlier called off an imminent attack on Iran to reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Global Stock Market Movements

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% while Nasdaq futures gained 0.6%. But Japan's Nikkei dipped 1% and South Korea's KOSPI slid 3.6% after a turbulent July in which it slumped 22%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1% in early trading.

Yen Surges Following Joint Intervention

The Japanese yen rose more than 1% to 155.39 per U.S. dollar in a sudden move that put traders on alert for another bout of intervention.

Details of the Intervention

Japan and the U.S. conducted coordinated yen-buying intervention and will not hesitate to take further action, Japan's finance ministry said on Monday, confirming a rare bilateral action to halt the yen's slide to fresh 40-year lows.

Strategist Perspectives

Analysis from Mizuho Bank

Mizuho Bank strategist Masayuki Nakajima said the objective was likely not to reverse the broader trend of dollar/yen as structural forces remain broadly yen-negative, including persistent U.S.-Japan interest-rate differentials.

"It is difficult to argue that the secular depreciation trend in the yen has fundamentally changed. In the near term, however, the momentum may shift in favour of yen appreciation, as the tone of recent U.S.‑Japan communication carries a pointed warning to speculative traders," Nakajima said.

Comments from U.S. Officials

Preceding the announcement, Trump said on Sunday the United States was helping Japan to prop up the yen as a sign of friendship and to help the world economy.

"They have a weakening yen, and they wanted a little bit of help. And we're always there for Japan," Trump said in response to a reporter's query about why the U.S. is helping to support the yen.

Market Reaction and Outlook

Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global, said comments from Trump that it is basically a 'friendship trade' take away credibility from the U.S. participation.

"They are pushing against the fundamentals so I expect the market to eventually correct the move once the intervention has finished, unless we do see a change in the underlying factors," Twidale said.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude plunged over 6% to about $82 amid optimism of easing Middle East tensions after Trump signaled imminent talks with Iran (apnews.com)
  • The yen abruptly strengthened following a rare U.S.–Japan joint currency intervention to support the battered currency near 40‑year lows (reddit.com)
  • Market reaction was mixed: U.S. futures lifted modestly, while regional equities—including Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI—sold off amid volatility (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices slump on Monday?
Oil prices fell over 6% due to hopes for a deal between the U.S. and Iran to resolve tensions and potentially reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
What caused the sudden spike in the Japanese yen?
The yen surged after the U.S. and Japan confirmed a rare coordinated intervention to support the currency, aiming to halt its slide to 40-year lows.
How did global stock markets react to these developments?
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose modestly, while Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI fell, reflecting mixed investor sentiment.
What is the purpose of the U.S.-Japan intervention in the currency market?
The intervention aimed to support the yen and send a warning to speculative traders, though structural forces remain yen-negative.
Did the intervention change the overall trend for the yen?
Analysts noted that while short-term momentum may favor yen appreciation, the broader weakening trend remains due to structural factors.

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