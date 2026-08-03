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Dollar suddenly falls against yen, traders on alert for further intervention - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar suddenly falls against yen, traders on alert for further intervention

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Dollar Drops Against Yen After Joint Intervention by Japan and US Authorities

Market Reaction to Joint Currency Intervention

Immediate Impact on Exchange Rates

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The dollar suddenly dropped against the yen on Monday, reversing gains made earlier in the session, keeping traders on alert for further intervention by authorities to shore up the Japanese currency.

Details of the Dollar's Decline

The dollar fell 0.6% against the yen to an intraday low of 156.50 in the Asian morning, after Japan confirmed it had engaged in joint yen-buying intervention with the United States on Friday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Dollar reversed earlier session gains, dropping to ~¥156.50 after Friday’s confirmed joint intervention by Japan and the U.S., raising alert for more action(investing.com)
  • Japan has ramped up efforts to defend the yen, with record intervention—roughly ¥11.7 trillion (~$73.6 bn) in late April–May and potential for more firepower ahead(japantimes.co.jp)
  • Market remains highly sensitive to verbal cues and liquidity conditions; officials have issued sharp warnings that they stand ready to “act decisively,” underlining elevated volatility risks(investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the dollar fall against the yen on Monday?
The dollar fell against the yen after Japan confirmed joint yen-buying intervention with the United States.
How much did the dollar drop against the yen?
The dollar fell 0.6% against the yen, reaching an intraday low of 156.50 in the Asian morning.
What caused traders to remain alert for further market intervention?
Traders remained alert due to the possibility of further intervention to support the yen following the recent joint action by Japan and the US.
Who reported on the dollar and yen market movements?
Rae Wee reported on the currency movements, with editing by Clarence Fernandez.

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