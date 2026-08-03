Dollar Drops Against Yen After Joint Intervention by Japan and US Authorities
Market Reaction to Joint Currency Intervention
Immediate Impact on Exchange Rates
SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The dollar suddenly dropped against the yen on Monday, reversing gains made earlier in the session, keeping traders on alert for further intervention by authorities to shore up the Japanese currency.
Details of the Dollar's Decline
The dollar fell 0.6% against the yen to an intraday low of 156.50 in the Asian morning, after Japan confirmed it had engaged in joint yen-buying intervention with the United States on Friday.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)