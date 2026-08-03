Leaked Exams and Dashed Dreams: India’s Youth Turn Against Modi

By Saurabh Sharma, Aftab Ahmed and Aditya Kalra

India’s Youth and the Crisis of Exam Leaks

SITAMARHI, India/NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ashok Kumar knows that Narendra Modi changed his life for the better.

From Hope to Disillusionment

Ashok remembers, as a child, watching his farmer parents struggle to make ends meet – and how things changed after Modi became prime minister in 2014. His government expanded benefits like cheap cooking gas and direct farm subsidies, giving Ashok and his younger brother Abhishek hope for a better future. Their parents rewarded Modi with votes in three elections.

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The Turning Point: Protests Erupt

But last week, 25-year-old Ashok found himself demonstrating against Modi next to Jantar Mantar, an 18th-century astronomical observatory that anchors New Delhi's main protest site. The protests were spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical movement that has become the voice of India’s young and disaffected.

The unrest erupted after the government invalidated national medical exam test results for about 2 million students, including Abhishek, after discovering test questions had been leaked. In India, such standardized tests offer a pathway to the middle class. The world’s most populous country rations access to thousands of public-sector jobs — diplomats and administrators, but also clerks and forest rangers — through gruelling exams for which students spend years and small fortunes preparing.

The Stakes: Security and Opportunity

Success can be statistically harder than getting into Harvard, but the prize includes lifelong security, as well as pension and housing benefits unavailable in the private sector. Meanwhile, corporate job growth has slowed to 3% annually from 11% in the decade before 2020, according to Marcellus Investment Managers.

Recurring Scandals and Growing Anger

Since 2014, at least two dozen exams have had their results invalidated due to leaks, according to a Reuters review of public records and media reports. But this time, it sparked one of India’s largest uprisings in decades. Tens of thousands took to the streets, in Delhi and elsewhere, to express their fury at the repeated mismanagement of an examination system that stands between the masses and an iron rice bowl, an Asian metaphor for job security.

Four years ago, Ashok packed a small bag and moved a thousand kilometers away from his home state of Bihar. In Delhi, he earned a master’s degree and enrolled in a test-cramming school, repeatedly trying but failing to crack elite civil service exams. His younger brother Abhishek later joined him to prepare for a similarly competitive medical-school exam.

Wider Discontent Among Youth

Thousands of similarly disenchanted youth have joined demonstrations airing an array of grievances against Modi’s Hindu nationalist government that are often obscured by India’s world-beating growth figures. The complaints include widening economic inequality, high youth unemployment and an erosion of free speech rights, according to Reuters interviews with dozens of people during six days of protests. Indians under the age of 30 are three times as likely as the average citizen to be unemployed, government data show.

Students held up posters mocking in abusive language the septuagenarian Modi and his ministers, who govern a populace including some 900 million under the age of 35. They punctured the aura of inviolability around a strongman who has electorally crushed India’s once powerful Congress party and, critics say, cowed its historically freewheeling media.

Modi’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment. It has previously pushed back against criticism of its economic stewardship, arguing that claims of an unemployment crisis are overblown and that macroeconomic fundamentals remain robust.

The Cockroach Janta Party: A New Voice

Origins and Symbolism

THE PEOPLE’S PARTY

The Cockroach Janta Party (or “people’s party”) takes its name from a disparaging remark made by India’s chief justice earlier this year about unemployed youth. He later said his comments had been misconstrued.

Mass Mobilization and Police Response

On July 20, more than 50,000 attempted to march on parliament, according to some estimates. They were met with a violent police response but won sympathy from the many more following the protests online. The crowds, which by then spanned age groups and socioeconomic classes, swelled. Bollywood stars voiced support on social media.

"People are usually divided by religion, caste and language," said Ashok, showing off a bruise he said came from a police baton during a demonstration. "This was the first time they united around education."

Delhi Police didn’t respond to questions about its management of the protests. It has previously said that the demonstrations were policed professionally and that 118 officers were injured during the July 20 confrontation.

Government Concessions and Aftermath

By the end of the week, the cockroaches had their scalp: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a primary protest target, had resigned. In a rare concession, Modi had bowed to demonstrators’ demands.

Modi’s government has since moved to tighten a law against exam leaks with harsher penalties. He also announced the creation of a panel to review the examination system in a video speaking directly to India’s youth.

The government has additionally agreed to offer compensation to the families of students who died by suicide after exam papers were leaked, as well as to drop efforts to prosecute protesters.

Pradhan didn’t return a request for comment.

Economic Realities for India’s Youth

Rural Struggles Amid National Growth

GETTING BY ON RICE FARMING, BUFFALO MILK

One of the world’s great economic booms began in the 1990s, when India cast off decades of protectionism and welcomed global conglomerates. The country later developed leading companies of its own, providing back-office services to Wall Street and Silicon Valley. It has for some years been one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies and now claims roughly half a billion middle-class citizens.

That prosperity, however, can seem distant in Ashok and Abhishek’s