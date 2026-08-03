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Russia's Wildberries says warehouse in Vladimir region is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Wildberries says warehouse in Vladimir region is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Russia logistics security

Wildberries Warehouse in Vladimir Set Ablaze by Ukrainian Drone Attack

Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Wildberries said on Monday that a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its warehouses in the Vladimir region had caused a fire to break out and that staff had been evacuated.

Company Response

Firefighting Efforts and Logistics

The company, whose warehouses have been systematically targeted by Ukraine in recent weeks, said firefighters were working at the scene. It said logistics operations had been rerouted to other facilities to ensure deliveries and shipments continued as usual.

Casualties and Injuries

Official Statement from Regional Governor

Details of the Injured

Alexander Avdeyev, the regional governor, said a young man had received a non life-threatening head wound in the attack and was being taken to hospital. A woman who lived nearby had also suffered what he described as minor injuries to one of her legs.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • The Vladimir-region warehouse fire is the latest in a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Wildberries logistics sites across Russia, reflecting an intensifying campaign targeting the retailer’s expansive network. (apnews.com)
  • These drone strikes have inflicted substantial human and economic tolls. In previous attacks, multiple warehouses were struck—resulting in deaths, injuries, and property destruction across regions including Moscow, Tambov, Krasnodar, St. Petersburg, and occupied Crimea. (meduza.io)
  • Ukraine justifies its targeting of Wildberries facilities by pointing to the company’s role in distributing dual-use and military-related goods—such as drone components and navigation equipment—as well as its disputed logistical links to Russia’s war effort. (washingtonpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at the Wildberries warehouse in Vladimir?
The fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack on the Wildberries warehouse in the Vladimir region.
Were there any injuries reported from the warehouse fire?
Two people were reported injured: a young man with a non life-threatening head wound and a woman with minor injuries to her leg.
How is Wildberries handling logistics after the attack?
Wildberries has rerouted logistics operations to other facilities to ensure deliveries and shipments continue as usual.
Have Wildberries warehouses been targeted before?
Yes, the company stated its warehouses have been systematically targeted by Ukraine in recent weeks.
Who responded to the fire at the warehouse?
Firefighters were working at the scene, and staff had already been evacuated for safety.

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