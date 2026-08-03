Wildberries Warehouse in Vladimir Set Ablaze by Ukrainian Drone Attack

Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Wildberries said on Monday that a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its warehouses in the Vladimir region had caused a fire to break out and that staff had been evacuated.

Company Response

Firefighting Efforts and Logistics

The company, whose warehouses have been systematically targeted by Ukraine in recent weeks, said firefighters were working at the scene. It said logistics operations had been rerouted to other facilities to ensure deliveries and shipments continued as usual.

Casualties and Injuries

Official Statement from Regional Governor

Details of the Injured

Alexander Avdeyev, the regional governor, said a young man had received a non life-threatening head wound in the attack and was being taken to hospital. A woman who lived nearby had also suffered what he described as minor injuries to one of her legs.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Andrew Osborn)