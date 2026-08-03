Wildberries Warehouse in Vladimir Set Ablaze by Ukrainian Drone Attack
Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath
Incident Overview
MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Wildberries said on Monday that a Ukrainian drone attack on one of its warehouses in the Vladimir region had caused a fire to break out and that staff had been evacuated.
Company Response
Firefighting Efforts and Logistics
The company, whose warehouses have been systematically targeted by Ukraine in recent weeks, said firefighters were working at the scene. It said logistics operations had been rerouted to other facilities to ensure deliveries and shipments continued as usual.
Casualties and Injuries
Official Statement from Regional Governor
Details of the Injured
Alexander Avdeyev, the regional governor, said a young man had received a non life-threatening head wound in the attack and was being taken to hospital. A woman who lived nearby had also suffered what he described as minor injuries to one of her legs.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Andrew Osborn)